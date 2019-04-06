Have you ever wondered what it's like to write and publish a book, or see your artwork in a public place?
Or have you ever wondered what it's like to wander the stacks in the Boston Public Library as a child or perhaps be a columnist in a local newspaper?
Our Living Library event offers you a chance to have those questions answered and more. Sign up now to "check out" author Janny Wurts, artist Don Maitz, master gardener and former Boston Public Library patron Jim Pollard, or newspaper columnist Sharyn Lonsdale. Each will be available for a 20-minute, one-on-one conversation with you.
• Janny Wurts is the author of 19 epic fantasy novels and 36 published short stories. Her works include the "Wars of Light and Shadows" series.
• Don Maitz's award-winning imaginative art has appeared on hundreds of publications worldwide and as concept art for two feature animated films. Maitz is also credited with creating the Captain Morgan Spiced Rum character.
• Jim Pollard is a master gardener with the University of Florida/IFAS Sarasota County Extension unit and became a regular patron of the Boston Public Library when he was just 5 years old.
• Sharyn Lonsdale is the director of Marketing for The Venice Symphony, and a film columnist for the Englewood Review.
Don't judge a book by its cover. Reserve your spot today so that you can turn the pages and discover the whole story. The Living Library event is based on similar "people check-out" programs at libraries worldwide. More often than not, you'll discover we have more in common than we thought.
Registration is required and limited to 14 participants. For more information, and to “book your ‘Conversation Reservation,’ call 941-861-1209.
For more information on library programs, services and resources visit 100 W. Dearborn St., call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
