Pastor Garry Clark of Fellowship Church of Englewood will host singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Chris Golden in concert on Sunday at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services. Golden has rich musical legacy and has been in music all of his life. He was with the Oak Ridge Boys for more than 17 years and now has a solo career as a Christian country gospel artist. In 2016, Golden received the Crossover Artist of the Year Award at the 60th Annual International Country Gospel Music Association.
Fellowship Church Worship Center is at 140 Rotonda Blvd. West. The concerts are free. Complimentary refreshments of coffee, juice, fruit and pastries will be served in the Fellowship Hospitality Cafe beginning at 9:45 a.m. Nursery is available for both services. For more information, please call 941-475-7447 or log on to fcenglewood.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.