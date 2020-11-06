ENGLEWOOD — Mike Robuluck hopes owners of classic automobiles will cruise on down to West Dearborn Street for an enjoyable Saturday afternoon and evening.
It will be the first time since March that car owners are going to get together on West Dearborn Street. The Dearborn Street cruise-ins, held the first Saturday of the month, were called off in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today's cruise will be very informal.
"We're having a cruising party," Robuluck said. He's expecting members of five different auto clubs to participate.
"Everyone who has an old car should come down and cruise with us," he said.
Festivities start 3 p.m. today (Nov. 7), with DJ Tommy's Tunes providing the music and classic cars arriving at 5 p.m. along the 400 block of West Dearborn Street.
"We need to let people know we're open," Robuluck said of the boutiques and other businesses along Dearborn.
Robulock isn't a merchant himself, but he is the landlord for several businesses along the 400 block of West Dearborn.
For more information about the cruising party, call Robuluck at 850-512-5005.
