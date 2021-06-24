Here at the Elsie Quirk Library, we are all hopped up and excited about in-person programs, Summer Reading … and Centennial cupcakes!
It is my great pleasure to announce the return of in-person programs at the library.
We are delighted to have families returning for Forty Carrots Partners in Play on Tuesday mornings, and in the coming weeks we will be launching storytime, movie night, make-and-take crafts, and more.
Keep an eye on this column or our online calendar at scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com for details.
On July 1, the official 100th Anniversary of Sarasota County, we invite you to join us in the library for cupcakes and festivities. Learn a little history, take a to-go centennial craft, ask for a centennial pin, do a little dance. We will be celebrating all day, but cupcakes are available only while they last — so if you’ve got a sweet tooth, be the early bird.
Summer Reading is officially underway at the Elsie Quirk Library. Come in for your reading log and help us reach the countywide goal of 500,000 minutes of reading.
This year’s theme is "Tails and Tales." We invite you to explore storytelling and the wild world of animals this summer through reading, movies, music, crafts and more. Stop by any of our information desks and make your favorite animal sound, tell us your favorite animal fact, or just ask for a reading log in your regular human way.
