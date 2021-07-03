The Elsie Quirk Public Library is excited to partner with the Florida Studio Theatre to bring free live music to Englewood.
Join us 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, when we present “On the Road Again: Family Musical Road Trip!” Bring a chair or blanket, pack a picnic, and join us as we travel across America via melody.
We are also very pleased to announce the return of in-person story-time at the library. We will offer two sessions on Thursday mornings throughout the summer. Hop, skip, or pirouette into the children’s section at 10:15 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Enjoy stories and play with our exuberant youth library staff.
And finally, we invite adults to join us for Library Blanket Bingo. Officially, it’s called Summer Reading Bingo, but whatever you decide to call it, by playing you can enter to win a Kindle Fire for your year-round e-reading needs.
To play, pick up a bingo card at the Elsie Quirk Public Library. Read books in the given categories, follow the instructions on the bingo card and return your completed card to the library by Aug. 31 to be entered into the drawing. The contest is limited to one entry per person, and we wish everyone good luck and great reading.
The Elsie Quirk Public Library can be reached by calling 941-861-1125, or by calling the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
