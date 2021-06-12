Zina Jayne

Zina Jayne

It’s June, which means it's one full year since we re-opened our doors at Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood to the public.

We continue to be deeply grateful to our patrons for the kindness, enthusiasm, and love of the library they have shown throughout this peculiar and taxing time. Together, staff and patrons have helped each other find our way along this unmapped road.

The Elsie Quirk Library has quite a lot going on in June.

Check out our combined tribute to Pride Month and Juneteenth, focused on the theme of: Liberate, Educate, Celebrate.

Families are invited to join us for a return of the 40 Carrots Partners in Play program on Tuesday mornings in June and July, offered with COVID safety measures.

We are launching our Library of Wellbeing, a section dedicated to easy to find and easy to use resources for navigating some of life’s difficult spells. This section, located along the carpet path to our reading garden, has curated materials on topics such as grief and loss, caretaking, stress and anxiety, and dementia.

This month and every month, the Elsie Quirk Library is here to help you learn, create, play, heal, and simply be your own self.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments