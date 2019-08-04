There’s a lot of news coming from the chamber office regarding a number of events that will happening in Englewood over the next month.
It starts with the announcement of the theme for the 2019 Manasota Mystique. The Theme Reveal Party is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Suncoast Auditorium which is located adjacent to the Englewood Community Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. The event begins at 5 p.m. with the monthly Business Card Exchange. The reveal portion of the program will commence around 6 p.m. Recent Manasota Mystique themes have included “High Rollers of the 7 Seas,” “A Night at the Speakeasy” and “Diamonds are Forever 007-5.”
Biz@Noon
The Placida Grill, 8501 Placida Road, Placida, is the venue for our Aug. 15 Networking Lunch. The program begins at noon and promptly ends at 1 p.m. Space is limited so an online RSVP is required at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Englewood Beach 9
As of press time, we are down to the last 20 team spots for our third annual Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt. The Aug. 17 event will see more than 100 four-person teams self-tour nine selected restaurants throughout Englewood. Registrations can be made online at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com. The cost is $25 person or $100 for a four-person team. Thank you to our sponsors: Integrity Employee Leasing, Tailored Inspections, Castle Air, Riding the Waves and DEX Imaging.
Leadership Englewood
And finally, keep “spreading the news” that Leadership applications are now being accepted. The submission deadline is Sept. 13. Check www.LeadershipEnglewood.com for information and the application.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
