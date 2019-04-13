We have a great lineup of programs at the library this week to keep you active and learning.
Join us for the Knitting Group on Tuesday at noon. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials. At 4 p.m. you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
Wednesday at 3 p.m. Café Philo is discussing “The Relationship between Loneliness and Love?” Some folks say that if you’re in a relationship, once you have found “the one,” that you do not feel loneliness. In reality, loneliness is so much more than not having that someone and even with good personal relationships it’s still possible to feel lonely — especially in these times of social media and the internet. Sounds like an interesting discussion!
This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Wednesday evening 6 p.m. join me for our Third Wednesday Book Club. This month our book is “Still Mei,” by JoJo Moyes. This book is the interesting third installment of the “Me Before You” series. If you don’t have time to read all three books, just watch the movie “Still Me.” I still think this was one of the best movie adaptations of a book (besides Harry Potter of course) that I have ever watched.
On Tuesdays or Thursdays bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers. The program is run through the University of Florida and the IFAS Extension in Charlotte County. They can answer your questions in person at our sessions on Thursday mornings about plants, bugs, trees, and anything horticulture-related.
The extension service also has many resources listed online such as fact sheets on various plants, fertilizer ordinances, and many other topics of interest. You can find all this information and more online at http://charlotte.ifas.ufl.edu/index.html or give them a call at 941-764-4340.
Drop in Story Time with Aundrea is Friday at 11 a.m. Children ages birth to 6 years with a favorite adult have fun with engaging books, songs, and activities as they build pre-literacy skills. Join her in the children’s area for some story time fun. Next Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. you can come hang out with Aundrea and in the Makerspace. Learn how to use a 3D printer, check out our Discovery Kits or some of the other cool stuff we have for you to use in the Makerspace.
I hope to see you soon at the library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
