Thank you for coming out to our Lemon Bay Fest events. We had some great presenters and lots of interested attendees at our programs.
Thank you also to the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library for sponsoring all of the programs at the library.
If you are reading this paper with your morning coffee, you still have time to get down to the Cracker Fair today at Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street. We’ll be there from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with lemon desserts, pioneer demonstrations, music and more.
Now that you have had a taste of local history, why not continue the momentum by attending the “Highwaymen: Art in the Park” program from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 at Bayshore Live Oak Park in Charlotte Harbor. Discover the story of Florida’s African-American landscape painters, the Highwaymen.
Attendees will learn the history of these self-taught artists through an engaging presentation and then create their own painting of the park’s beautiful landscape. The event is free, but registration is required to determine the amount of supplies needed. Register at www.youseemore.com/charlottecounty/calendar.asp, or call the Charlotte County Historical Center at 941-629-7278.
Another historical event coming up is Florida Frontier Days. The festival takes place Feb. 22-23 at the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St. It’s presented by the Charlotte County Historical Center Society and the Shively Charitable Foundation. All proceeds benefit the educational programs of the Charlotte County Historical Center.
Celebrate Florida’s rich pioneer days with such activities as pioneer trades, trailblazing entertainment, games, foods, hands-on activities. Dip candles, braid cloth or make a kite, and so much more! Experience games and activities and see artisans, craftsmen, and re-enactors in the festival’s Frontier Village. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For information, call 941-613-3228.
This week at the library on Thursday afternoon, you can join Chef Warren for his Valentine’s Day cooking demonstration. He will show you how to prepare four delicious entrees for — or with — your Valentine in about 20 minutes (and yes, one is vegetarian!). Why spend a fortune dining out when you can prepare a delightfully delicious and sensuous meal in the time it takes to drive to your favorite restaurant? Light some candles, pour a glass of wine, and bask in the meal you created together. Chef Warren then ends the presentation with a cooking demonstration, preparing one of the Valentine’s Day entrees for all to sample.
All our other regular programs are going on as well. The Knitting Group meets Tuesday, Master Gardeners on Tuesday and Thursday, Cafe Philo on Wednesday, Family Night Wednesday afternoon and the Great Discussions Group on Friday afternoon.
There is something for everyone at your local library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.