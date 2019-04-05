Chili, cornhole
tourney
The Kiwanis Club of Englewood Florida and Elevating Englewood Florida will present the 5th Annual Richard Todd Memorial Chili Cook Off, and the first-annual Cornhole Combats Cancer Tournament on Saturday at Pioneer Park on West Dearborn Street. All net proceeds will benefit the and will benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation and other local nonprofits.
The Chili Cook Off will be noon to 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best chili. Like Richard Todd Chili Cook-off on Facebook for updated information and registration.
The Cornhole Combats Cancer tournament registration begins at 11 a.m., and bags fly at 1 p.m. It will be a double-elimination tournament. Fist place is a four-day-two-night Royal Caribbean Cruise. Like Cornhole Combats Cancer on Facebook for more information. Register at www.elevatingenglewoodfl.org/cornhole-registration.html
To donate or help sponsor the event, please email info@elevatingenglewoodfl.org.
Barbershop concert
The Lemon Bay Chord Company barbershop harmony chorus will present “The Best of the Past” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Directed by Steve Dygert, the group will perform favorites from past shows. Tickets are $15. Children 16 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. For tickets, call 941-473-1740 or 941-429-0215 or email lbcc.chord@gmail.com or like Lemon Bay Chord Company on Facebook for updates.
