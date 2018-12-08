Holiday Arts & Crafts Show
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources will host the seventh annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road. This show will feature more than 120 merchant tables, each selling unique creations such as handcrafted jewelry, home decorations, greeting cards, clothes, handbags, quilts and more. All booths will be located inside the rooms of the recreation center. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
Holiday Tea
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will serve delicious food, lovely assorted teas, door prizes, and drawings at its annual Holiday Tea, set for today at the Rotonda Hills Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Doors open at 10 am and the tea is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be prizes for the prettiest, funniest and most original decorated hats. The donation is $25 and proceeds will benefit Operation Smile. For tickets or to make a donation, contact Clare Imrie, 941-214-8553, rwwcmembership@hotmail.com, or Joyce Crumpton, 941-830-0135, joycebcrumpton@aol.com.
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots in Englewood will hold a toy drive from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. todayat Snook's Bayside Restaurant, 779 W. Wentworth St, Englewood. The day will feature music by Macdaddy and Trixie Train, with a special visit by Santa. Please bring donations of new, unwrapped toys for Toys 4 Tots, which will be there to collect the gifts at end of the event.
'Sing in the Holidays'
The Venetian Harmony Chorus will present "Sing in the Holidays" at 3 p.m. today at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Tickets are $10. There will be singing, raffle, surprises and desserts. For more information, visit venetianharmony.com or call 941-480-1480.
AMVETS 777 Auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary of Englewood meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the post, 3386 N. Access Road. The post encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working towards helping Veterans in our area who are less fortunate and need assistance. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for information.
Taking Our Country
Taking Our Country Back will have its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at First Baptist Church, 278 S. Mango St., Englewood. This will be the annual Christmas meeting, and members are encouraged to bring Christmas cookies to share. For more information, contact Randy McLendon at 941-504-5675 or randy@TakingOurCountryBack.net.
Holiday Open House
Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living invites the community to come celebrate the joy of the season at the annual Holiday Open House. See the beautiful decorations, enjoy holiday cheer and hors d’oeurvres from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at 550 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West. RVSP to 941-698-1198.
'Sounds of the Season'
Take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle to enjoy “Sounds of the Season” by renowned saxophone and guitar Artists Eirinn Abu & Manny Lopez at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Lemon Bay High School Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. This concert is a benefit for the Lemon Bay High School Band program and will feature a special guest appearance by LBHS Band students. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased from any LBHS Band student, online at www.bandsoflbhs.com or at the box office the night of the event. For more information, contact Cheryl Deal at 941-323-8641.
New Years at Elks
Come and ring in the New Year with family and friends at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. A special evening has been planned starting with dinner served from 7-8:30 p.m., followed by music and dancing featuring Bandana. Cost is $50 for members or $60 for non-members, plus tax. There will be a champagne toast at midnight, followed by a continental breakfast. Buy tickets Monday through Friday mornings at the Lodge. For information, call 941-474-1404.
Ultimate Elvis Tribute
Mike Albert & the Big E Band will return to Englewood Jan. 7 for The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Concert. Albert's "Ultimate Tribute" show has become known for the respectful portrayal of the late Elvis Presley. Albert, a close friend of Lemon Bay Wrestling Coach Mike Schyck will donate all of the proceeds from the show to the Lemon Bay High School wrestling program. General admission tickets are $30. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. at the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-374-0253.
Swindle’s Peculiarium
The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden under the big top will return Jan. 10-20 to 349 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. This circus is sponsored by Sarasota County and the Kiwanis Club of Englewood-Cape Haze, which will also receive a portion of the proceeds. Tickets to the 90-minute spectacle go on sale Nov. 14, and may be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 1-888-718-4253. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as the shows do sell out.
Humane Society's Tennis Ball
The Suncoast Humane Society is planning its 11th annual Tennis Ball for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Boca Grande Club's Clubhouse. There will be entertainment and live and silent auctions that offer upscale items, including art, entertainment and travel packages. Last year’s event raised nearly $80,000 for Suncoast Humane Society’s programs, services and the homeless animals they serve. Tickets are $125 and include gourmet buffet-style dinner and beverages, and may be purchased at Suncoast Humane Society and the Boca Grande Club and at www.humane.org.
The Tennis Ball serves to kick off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week Professional Tennis Exhibition tournament. It will be held every Wednesday from January 30 - March 6, 2019 at the Club. There will be men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, featuring top professional and collegiate players.
Senior basketball
A 60-and-over men's basketball league is starting up and will play Wednesday evenings from January through March at Woodmere Park Gym, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd. (off Jacaranda Boulevard), Venice. For more information, visit www.60hoop.com or call Terry Wolfe at 802-345-1107.
Bluegrass in the Park
Everyone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set for Dec. 13 to April 15, 2019.
Englewood Senior Softball
Englewood Senior Softball is signing up players now. The league runs January trough the end of March at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road. The league's mission is to provide recreational softball for men over 60. There are three divisions, Gold (over 60), Silver (over 67) and Bronze (over 67 and players with declining skills). Come out to practice, meet the players, sharpen your softball skills, and have some fun. Registration forms for the 2019 season are available at the Englewood Sports Complex office building. Visit englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com or call 941-460-9645 for more information.
Lions Club flea market
Englewood Lions Club on 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting its Flea Market starting the second Sunday of every month from November through March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inside tables are available for $20 each. Vendor spots outside are available for $15 each. For more information, call Diane at 941-681-2161.
Sacred music
A new spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Media Center in LBHS, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Cook with Chef Warren
Charlotte County Community Services will present Cooking with Chef Warren, a free program held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Chef Warren Caterson is the author of "Table for Two" and other books that teach cooking healthy and inexpensive meals. Dec. 13's program will be "Stressless Holiday Entertainment." For more information, call the library at 941-681-3739.
