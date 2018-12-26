Ultimate Elvis Tribute
Mike Albert & the Big E Band will return to Englewood Jan. 7 for The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Concert. Albert, a close friend of Lemon Bay wrestling Coach Mike Schyck will donate all of the proceeds from the show to the Lemon Bay High School wrestling program. General admission tickets are $30. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. at the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-374-0253.
New Years at Elks
Come ring in the New Year at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Dinner is served from 7-8:30 p.m., followed by music and dancing featuring Bandana. Cost is $50 for members or $60 for non-members, plus tax. There will be a champagne toast at midnight, followed by a continental breakfast. Buy tickets Monday through Friday mornings at the lodge. For information, call 941-474-1404.
Swindle’s Peculiarium
The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden under the big top will return Jan. 10-20 to 349 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. This circus is sponsored by Sarasota County and the Kiwanis Club of Englewood-Cape Haze, which will also receive a portion of the proceeds. Tickets to the 90-minute event may be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 1-888-718-4253. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
