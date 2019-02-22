Manta Market
The Manta Market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Come find arts, crafts, artisanal foods and more. The Manta Market will be open one Saturday each month at Lemon Bay. There is still some open space for vendors. Cost for spaces is $25 for one and $35 for two. Information and registration forms and can be found at www.lemonbayhigh.com/MantaMarket.html.
Heron Hoopla
Vineland Elementary School will have its annual Heron Hoopla school carnival from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the school, 467 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Families are invited to bring their children to play games and check out the Sheriff's Office helicopter, K9 demonstrations, the fire truck and much more. There will be lots of prizes, a bake sale and silent auction. Contact Amy Gonzales at 360-431-6910 if you’d like to be a sponsor or donate to the silent auction.
Almost ABBA
The Englewood Elks presents Almost ABBA at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, at the lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $25 plus tax with an optional dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 941-474-140
Troop 26 benefit
The next Charity Quarter Auction will benefit Boy Scout Troop 26 of Englewood. It's set for 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Games start at 7 p.m. There will be vendors, prizes and drawings. Paddles are $3 or three for $6. You must be 18 or older to play. Bring lots of quarters.
Englewood Democrats
The Englewood Democratic Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W Dearborn St. Members will elect officers and board members for 2019 and vote on club bylaws. Democrats registered to vote in Florida are eligible to join as voting members. Any U.S. registered voter, regardless of affiliation, may join the club as an associate (non-voting) member. Members will meet the fourth Wednesday each month at the library. The group will perform community service, track local, state and federal issues, and work to ensure we are "of the people, by the people and for the people," poor and rich alike. For more information, contact Peter Imhoff, Muriel Glaim, or Pam Nolan at Precinct527dems@gmail.com or call 941-475-4607.
Boating classes
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will have several classes in Englewood this Feburary and March. GPS course for mariners is 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 25 at 1949 Englewood Road. Cost is $35 for one person, or $50 for two, using same book. Boat Smart classes are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Elks lodge, 401 Indiana Road, Englewood. This course is free. "Suddenly in Command" is set for 10 a.m. to noon March 9 at 1949 Englewood Road. Cost $20. Must register. Boating Skills and Seamanship is 1:30-4 p.m. Mar 19, 21, 26, 28. Cost is $45 for, or $65 for two using same book. Call 941-680-2860 or email helenmcclaskie@hotmail.com to register and for information.
Elton John Tribute
Rus Anderson, Elton John Tribute artist will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 2 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $25 plus tax with an optional dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. for $15-20. For information call 941-474-1404.
Buchan Fly-in
The 13th Buchan Airport Fly-in Breakfast is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 3 at the airport grounds, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Enter at Osceola Drive. Parking and admission are free with donations accepted. The French Artisan will again cater a breakfast, which includes a choice of quiche, plus pastries, orange juice and coffee for $6. Organizers expect about 40 aircraft, including antique, experimental and aerobatic plans to be on hand for viewing and discussion with pilots, plus exhibits including radio-control aircraft, historic displays, information booths and raffles. Proceeds benefit local college scholarships. No pets. For information, contact Bill Bond at 941-475-4854 or billandtinabond@yahoo.com.
Casino bus trip
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda W., is sponsoring a casino bus trip to Seminole Casino Immokalee on March 7. Bus departs the Post at 9 a.m., returns at 6 p.m. Cost of $25 includes motorcoach, New Play Pass Booklet, one free drink. Reservations must be paid by March 4 at the post. Call 941-697-3616.
Plant Native Day
The Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society will hold its 16th Annual “Plant Native” Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. This half-day event is free and open to the public. The theme this year is “Shade: Planting for it & Planting in it.” Learn about the various native trees, palms and shrubs that can be used to create shade in your sunny yard. Find out which native shrubs, ferns, groundcovers and wildflowers do well in a shady landscape. Guest speaker is Laurel Schiller, Florida Native Plants of Sarasota, who will use live plants to demonstrate. The lecture will be between 10 a.m. and noon. Her nursery plants will be offered for sale, beginning at 9 a.m., outside the Environmental Center during the day’s program. Mangrove Chapter members will also be offering their home-grown native plants for donations out in the Native Plant Demonstration Garden. The Peace River Butterfly Society is also participating in the event, with their monarch-raising paraphernalia, as well as nectar and larval host plants for sale at their booth. Additionally, educational handouts will be available, a light refreshment will be served and the program will be followed by a choice of a Garden Tour or Guided Trail Walk. For more information, contact Cedar Point Environmental Park at 941-475-0769.
Woodstock tribute
The Englewood Elks present Feelin’ Alright!, tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock starring Pat Surface and American Pie at 7:30 p.m. March 9 at the lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $25 plus tax with an optional dinners for $15 or $20 plus tax. For information call 941-474-1404.
Sailing classes
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewood Sailing Association. Adult classes will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily March 11-14 at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Cost is $195 per person and registration is open at the Englewood Family YMCA. You must be able to swim. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing and are trained in CPR and First Aid. For additional information contact Rosemary at 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org.
St. Patrick’s dinner
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West will have a St. Patrick’s Day dinner dance March 16. Dinner is $15 and includes corned beef and cabbage with carrots and potatoes. Cocktails are at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Music by The Vibronauts, with special guest appearances by Legion family members Eric Stefanik and Doug Doble at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call the Post at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Ride for a Cure
The 10th annual Ride for a Cure bicycle poker run is set for 10 a.m. March 23 starting and ending at Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida Road, Englewood. Riders donate $20 and ride to various locations, mostly in the Grove City neighborhood along Placida Road, collecting cards for a poker hand. Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. First 50 to register get a commemorative T-shirt. For more information, call Denise Lanes at 941-468-5051.
Trash to Treasure
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, seeks vendors for an Arts & Crafts Trash to Treasure Swap Meet Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23. Inside tables are$20. Parking spots are $10-$20. No food vendors. Call Laura at 941-662-5503 or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com for application.
Elks Youth Camp
The Englewood Elks Lodge announced that camp registration is now open for the Florida Elks Youth Camp. The Lodge will sponsor 100 children in the community between the ages of 9 to 13 to attend the camp at no cost to their families. The dates are July 7-13, 2019. Please register ASAP because the deadline is Feb. 28. If you have any questions or would like information, please contact Estelle Dichazi at 941-223-4008.
Lions Club flea market
Englewood Lions Club on 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting its Flea Market starting the second Sunday of every month through March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On March 10, the Suncoast Blood Bank Bus will be on site for donations. Inside tables are available for $20 each. Vendor spots outside are available for $15 each. For more information, call Diane at 941-681-2161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.