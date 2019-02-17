Shorts Aloud Festival
The 10th annual Shorts Aloud Festival will continue at 2 p.m. today at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Each performance consists of six short comedic selections covering a variety of life situations with an interesting twist. Reserved seat tickets are $8 each and available by calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays, or at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Bingo for designer bags
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is sponsoring a fundraising designer bag Bingo game today at Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Cost of $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door includes one set of bingo sheets for 15 games. Additional game sheets are $5. Proceeds benefit Back Pack Kidz, C.A.R.E. and GFWC RWWC Education Programs. Doors open at noon for designer bag preview, opportunity ticket sales/wine pull/silent auction. Bingo games start at 1 p.m. Contact Lois at 941-698-9116 or lolevasseur@centurylink.net, or Donna at 941-697-4980 for tickets.
Sacred music
A new spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. today at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Englewood East homeowners
The Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association will meet at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Englewood Charlotte Library in the Tringali Complex, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Guest speaker will be Shaun Cullinan, Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Official, who will discuss how the planning and rezoning process works. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, email eephoaenglewood@aol.com.
AMVETS 777 bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary of Englewood will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the post, 3386 N. Access Road. Cost is $5 to play. There will be sandwiches to purchase. The proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for any further information.
Health fair
The 7th Annual Health & Wellness Fair, sponsored by Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living, is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Brookdale Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. All residents are welcome and there is no admission charge. Representatives from 31 participating agencies will be on hand to promote healthy living and other qualities of life. Services include hearing, vision and balance testing to information on medical marijuana, strokes dental, physical activity and much more. The American Heart Association will be on hand and cancer screening will be offered. The Veterans Administration and Senior Friendship Centers will be represented, as will Hospice and skilled nursing. Prize drawings will be offered, as well as a raffle and a light lunch. Proceeds from the raffle and food service will benefit Englewood's Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, call Brenda Peckham at 941 698-1198.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Fellowship Hall of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening. The committee meets monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Manta Market
The Manta Market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Come find arts, crafts, artisanal foods and more. The Manta Market will be open one Saturday each month at Lemon Bay. There is still some open space for vendors. Cost for spaces is $25 for one and $35 for two. Information and registration forms and can be found at www.lemonbayhigh.com/MantaMarket.html.
Heron Hoopla
Vineland Elementary School will have its annual Heron Hoopla school carnival from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the school, 467 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Families are invited to bring their children to play games and check out the Sheriff's Office helicopter, K9 demonstrations, the fire truck and much more. There will be lots of prizes, a bake sale and silent auction. Contact Amy Gonzales at 360-431-6910 if you’d like to be a sponsor or donate to the silent auction.
Troop 26 benefit
The next Charity Quarter Auction will benefit Boy Scout Troop 26 of Englewood. It's set for 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Games start at 7 p.m. There will be vendors, prizes and drawings. Paddles are $3 or three for $6. You must be 18 or older to play. Bring lots of quarters.
Englewood Democrats
The Englewood Democratic Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W Dearborn St. Members will elect officers and board members for 2019 and vote on club bylaws. Democrats registered to vote in Florida are eligible to join as voting members. Any U.S. registered voter, regardless of affiliation, may join the club as an associate (non-voting) member. Members will meet the fourth Wednesday each month at the library. The group will perform community service, track local, state and federal issues, and work to ensure we are "of the people, by the people and for the people," poor and rich alike. For more information, contact Peter Imhoff, Muriel Glaim, or Pam Nolan at Precinct527dems@gmail.com or call 941-475-4607.
Coast Guard classes
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will have several classes in Englewood this Feburary and March.
GPS course for mariners is 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 at 1949 Englewood Road. Cost is $35 for one person, or $50 for two, using same book. Boating skills and seamanship class is from 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 19, 21, 26, 28. Cost is $45 for one or $65 for two using same book. Boat Smart classes are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Elks lodge, 401 Indiana Road, Englewood. This course is free.
"Suddenly in Command" is set for 10 a.m. to noon March 9 at 1949 Englewood Road. Cost $20. Must register. Boating Skills and Seamanship is 1:30-4 p.m. Mar 19, 21, 26, 28. Cost is $45 for, or $65 for two using same book.
Call 941-680-2860 or email helenmcclaskie@hotmail.com to register and for information.
Buchan Fly-in
The 13th Buchan Airport Fly-in Breakfast is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 3 at the airport grounds, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Enter at Osceola Drive. Parking and admission are free with donations accepted. The French Artisan will again cater a breakfast, which includes a choice of quiche, plus pastries, orange juice and coffee for $6. Organizers expect about 40 aircraft, including antique, experimental and aerobatic plans to be on hand for viewing and discussion with pilots, plus exhibits including radio-control aircraft, historic displays, information booths and raffles. Proceeds benefit local college scholarships. No pets. For information, contact Bill Bond at 941-475-4854 or billandtinabond@yahoo.com.
Plant Native Day
The Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society will hold its 16th Annual “Plant Native” Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. This half-day event is free and open to the public. The theme this year is “Shade: Planting for it & Planting in it.” Learn about the various native trees, palms and shrubs that can be used to create shade in your sunny yard. Find out which native shrubs, ferns, groundcovers and wildflowers do well in a shady landscape. Guest speaker is Laurel Schiller, Florida Native Plants of Sarasota, who will use live plants to demonstrate. The lecture will be between 10 a.m. and noon. Her nursery plants will be offered for sale, beginning at 9 a.m., outside the Environmental Center during the day’s program. Mangrove Chapter members will also be offering their home-grown native plants for donations out in the Native Plant Demonstration Garden. The Peace River Butterfly Society is also participating in the event, with their monarch-raising paraphernalia, as well as nectar and larval host plants for sale at their booth. Additionally, educational handouts will be available, a light refreshment will be served and the program will be followed by a choice of a Garden Tour or Guided Trail Walk. For more information, contact Cedar Point Environmental Park at 941-475-0769.
Ride for a Cure
The 10th annual Ride for a Cure bicycle poker run is set for 10 a.m. March 23 starting and ending at Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida Road, Englewood. Riders donate $20 and ride to various locations, mostly in the Grove City neighborhood along Placida Road, collecting cards for a poker hand. Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. First 50 to register get a commemorative T-shirt. For more information, call Denise Lanes at 941-468-5051.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Elks Youth Camp
The Englewood Elks Lodge announced that camp registration is now open for the Florida Elks Youth Camp. The Lodge will sponsor 100 children in the community between the ages of 9 to 13 to attend the camp at no cost to their families. The dates are July 7-13, 2019. Please register ASAP because the deadline is Feb. 28. If you have any questions or would like information, please contact Estelle Dichazi at 941-223-4008.
Bluegrass in the Park
Everyone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set for Dec. 13 to April 15, 2019.
Lions Club flea market
Englewood Lions Club on 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting its Flea Market starting the second Sunday of every month through March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On March 10, the Suncoast Blood Bank Bus will be on site for donations. Inside tables are available for $20 each. Vendor spots outside are available for $15 each. For more information, call Diane at 941-681-2161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.