Cook with Chef Warren
Charlotte County Community Services will present Cooking with Chef Warren, a free program held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Chef Warren Caterson is the author of “Table for Two” and other books that teach cooking healthy and inexpensive meals. This Thursday’s program will be “The Perfect Valentine’s Day Celebration.” For more information, call the library at 941-681-3739.
Woman’s Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will meet Thursday at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time is 9:30 a.m. with meeting at 10 a.m. Amy Morales, a teacher from Myakka River Elementary School, will speak on the need for a reading program, both in the classroom and after-school care. The Club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community and for those less fortunate. For information, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact Membership Chairman Clare at rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West. Residents and guests are always welcome.
Garden Club sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have its annual fundraising Rummage and Plant Sale, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 and Saturday, Feb. 16 at the clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. There will be lots of plants and plenty of items for sale, including in the clothing boutique. Admission is free both days. There will be a $3 preview sale Thursday, Feb. 14. Proceeds benefit the Garden Club’s scholarship fund. For more information, call Jan Beshoner at 941-475-9713 for more information.
Rummage sale
Join the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club for a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The sale will feature bakery items, jewelry, books, household items, clothing and lots more. For info contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505. All proceeds will benefit ARC of Charlotte County, an adult day training program for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Shorts Aloud
The 10th annual Shorts Aloud Festival is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Each performance consists of six short comedic selections covering a variety of life situations with an interesting twist. Reserved seat tickets are $8 each and available by calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays, or at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
