Garden Club sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have its annual fundraising Rummage and Plant Sale, set for 9 a.m to 1 p.m. today and Saturday at the clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. There will be lots of plants and plenty of items for sale, including in the clothing boutique. Admission is free both days. There will be a $3 preview sale Feb. 14. Proceeds benefit the Garden Club’s scholarship fund. For more information, call Jan Beshoner at 941-475-9713 for more information.
Rummage sale
Join the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club for a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The sale will feature bakery items, jewelry, books, household items, clothing and lots more. For info contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505. All proceeds will benefit ARC of Charlotte County, an adult day training program for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Elks Youth Camp
The Englewood Elks Lodge announced that camp registration is now open for the Florida Elks Youth Camp. The Lodge will sponsor 100 children in the community between the ages of 9 to 13 to attend the camp at no cost to their families. The dates are July 7-13, 2019. Please register ASAP because the deadline is Feb. 28. If you have any questions or would like information, please contact Estelle Dichazi at 941-223-4008.
Shorts Aloud Festival
The 10th annual Shorts Aloud Festival is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Each performance consists of six short comedic selections covering a variety of life situations with an interesting twist. Reserved seat tickets are $8 each and available by calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays, or at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Eagles tribute
The Long Run, America’s number one Eagles tribute band, will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. The band is a compilation of some of South Florida’s finest and most respected musicians who reproduce the songs in the style of the Eagles. Tickets are $25 plus tax and go on sale Jan. 28. at the Lodge weekday mornings, or call 941-474-1404. There is also an optional dinner starting at 5 p.m. of Prime Rib for $20 plus tax or $15 plus tax for other entrees.
Designer bag bingo
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is sponsoring a fundraising designer bag Bingo game Sunday at Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Cost of $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door includes one set of bingo sheets for 15 games. Additional game sheets are $5. Proceeds benefit Back Pack Kidz, C.A.R.E. and GFWC RWWC Education Programs. Doors open at noon for designer bag preview, opportunity ticket sales/wine pull/silent auction. Bingo games start at 1 p.m. Contact Lois at 941-698-9116 or lolevasseur@centurylink.net, or Donna at 941-697-4980 for tickets.
Lunch & Learn
Englewood Community Hospital will host a Community Lunch and Learn for Dr. Tracy Ng, orthopedic surgeon at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Suncoast Auditorium, 779 Medical Blvd., Englewood. Her presentation is titled “HIP, HIP Hooray” and she will speak on in the options and benefits of hip surgery and answer questions. Light lunch is included. Seating is limited. Please RSVP either at Englewood CommHospital.com or call 941-473-3919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.