All Faith’s Food Truck
The All Faith’s Food truck will be at St. David’s Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. today. If you are in need of food assistance, all that is needed is a photo ID showing you live in Englewood. If you do not have an up-to-date ID, bring a bill showing your address. Please bring a box or large carrier as you will receive canned goods, pasta, fruits, vegetables and meat. For more information, call Pat Knox at 941 276-6720.
Garden Club sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have its annual fundraising Rummage and Plant Sale, continues from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. today at the clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. There will be lots of plants and plenty of items for sale, including in the clothing boutique. Admission is free both days. Proceeds benefit the Garden Club’s scholarship fund. For more information, call Jan Beshoner at 941-475-9713 for more information.
Rummage sale
Join the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club for a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The sale will feature bakery items, jewelry, books, household items, clothing and lots more. For info contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505. All proceeds will benefit ARC of Charlotte County, an adult day training program for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
