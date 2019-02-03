Be a trail guide
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center is looking for volunteer trail guides at Ceder Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood and other local Charlotte County properties. Tours are usually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on various days of the week. A training session is set for 10 a.m. Monday at Cedar Point. Learn some plants, animals, and interpretive techniques that may help you lead these “walks in the woods.” Contact Bobbi Rodgers at 941-475-0769 or bobbi@CHECflorida.org. To learn more about Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, go to www.checflorida.org or visit us on FaceBook.
Mac Users move
Due to a conflict in the regular meeting space, the Englewood Area Macintosh User Group will hold its next meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S. Any user of Apple devices is invited. The meeting will include the usual Q & A session for beginners, use of Sticky Notes, Fonts and News, use of the Triple Home Button App, iCloud Notes and iCloud for iOS. Check www.EAMUG.org for further details.
Cracker Fair
The Lemon Bay Historical Society presents the 17th Annual Cracker Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Pioneer Plaza, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. There will be traditional food vendors, artists, authors, cracker whip demonstrations, local merchants, the Kids Zone and the popular Lemon Dessert Baking Contest. There will be live music by John Tuff & Friends, Doug Burns and James Hawkins. For more information visit lemonbayhistory.com/crackerfair.
Army of Hope
The Elks South Southwest District lodges will join forces Feb. 9 for the Army of Hope Fundraiser. It's set for noon to 9 p.m. at the Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710, 303 Rotonda Blvd. E., Rotonda. The Army of Hope program was established in 2007 to provide aid assistance to families of deceased, disabled and deployed members of the military. The families of Florida active-duty military personnel, military reservists, Coast Guard, National Guard and other dependents are eligible. It allows the service member to focus on his or her duties without worrying about the family at home. Examples of aid include school lunches, medical and dental emergencies not covered by insurance, minor home repairs, auto repairs and transportation, baby-sitting, phone cards, landscape maintenance, air conditioning and appliance repair, clothing and shoes, and bills. For more information, visit floridaelks.org/army-of-hope. For more information about the event, email Cathy and Roger Redman at ArmyOfHope2710@aol.com.
'Be My Valentine'
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West, will host its "Be My Valentine" dinner dance Feb. 9, at the Post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. It's open to the public and the cost is $15. Menu will include a chicken Marsala dinner with rice, vegetables, dessert and coffee. Cocktails are at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Music by Seasons of Sound with Eric Stefanik at 7 p.m. Tickets available at the bar. Call the Post at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
AMVETS auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary in Englewood will have it’s monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road. The post encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward helping veterans in our area who are less fortunate and need assistance. We are a growing organization and you can be a part of it. Please contact Tina Bond, 1st Vice President, at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for further information about membership.
Woman's Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting Feb. 14 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by meeting at 10 a.m. Amy Morales, a teacher from Myakka River Elementary School, will be speaking on the need for a reading program, both in the classroom and after-school care. The Club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community and for those less fortunate. For information, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact Membership Chairman Clare at rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West. Residents and guests are always welcome.
Garden Club sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have its annual fundraising Rummage and Plant Sale, set for 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 at the clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. There will be lots of plants and plenty of items for sale, including in the clothing boutique. Admission is free both days. There will be a $3 preview sale Feb. 14. Proceeds benefit the Garden Club's scholarship fund. For more information, call Jan Beshoner at 941-475-9713 for more information.
Rummage sale
Join the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club for a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The sale will feature bakery items, jewelry, books, household items, clothing and lots more. For info contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505. All proceeds will benefit ARC of Charlotte County, an adult day training program for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Eagles tribute
The Long Run, America’s number one Eagles tribute band, will play at 7:30 p.m. Feb.16 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. The band is a compilation of some of South Florida’s finest and most respected musicians who reproduce the songs in the style of the Eagles. Tickets are $25 plus tax and go on sale Jan. 28. at the Lodge weekday mornings, or call 941-474-1404. There is also an optional dinner starting at 5 p.m. of Prime Rib for $20 plus tax or $15 plus tax for other entrees.
Bingo for designer bags
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is sponsoring a fundraising designer bag Bingo game Feb. 17 at Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Cost of $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door includes one set of bingo sheets for 15 games. Additional game sheets are $5. Proceeds benefit Back Pack Kidz, C.A.R.E. and GFWC RWWC Education Programs. Doors open at noon for designer bag preview, opportunity ticket sales/wine pull/silent auction. Bingo games start at 1 p.m. Contact Lois at 941-698-9116 or lolevasseur@centurylink.net, or Donna at 941-697-4980 for tickets.
Coast Guard classes
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will have several classes in Englewood this Feburary and March.
GPS course for mariners is 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 at 1949 Englewood Road. Cost is $35 for one person, or $50 for two, using same book. Boating skills and seamanship class is from 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 19, 21, 26, 28. Cost is $45 for one or $65 for two using same book. Boat Smart classes are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Elks lodge, 401 Indiana Road, Englewood. This course is free.
"Suddenly in Command" is set for 10 a.m. to noon March 9 at 1949 Englewood Road. Cost $20. Must register. Boating Skills and Seamanship is 1:30-4 p.m. Mar 19, 21, 26, 28. Cost is $45 for, or $65 for two using same book.
Call 941-680-2860 or email helenmcclaskie@hotmail.com to register and for information.
Plant Native Day
The Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society will hold its 16th Annual “Plant Native” Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. This half-day event is free and open to the public. The theme this year is “Shade: Planting for it & Planting in it.” Learn about the various native trees, palms and shrubs that can be used to create shade in your sunny yard. Find out which native shrubs, ferns, groundcovers and wildflowers do well in a shady landscape. Guest speaker is Laurel Schiller, Florida Native Plants of Sarasota, who will use live plants to demonstrate. The lecture will be between 10 a.m. and noon. Her nursery plants will be offered for sale, beginning at 9 a.m., outside the Environmental Center during the day’s program. Mangrove Chapter members will also be offering their home-grown native plants for donations out in the Native Plant Demonstration Garden. The Peace River Butterfly Society is also participating in the event, with their monarch-raising paraphernalia, as well as nectar and larval host plants for sale at their booth. Additionally, educational handouts will be available, a light refreshment will be served and the program will be followed by a choice of a Garden Tour or Guided Trail Walk. For more information, contact Cedar Point Environmental Park at 941-475-0769.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Elks Youth Camp
The Englewood Elks Lodge announced that camp registration is now open for the Florida Elks Youth Camp. The Lodge will sponsor 100 children in the community between the ages of 9 to 13 to attend the camp at no cost to their families. The dates are July 7-13, 2019. Please register ASAP because the deadline is Feb. 28. If you have any questions or would like information, please contact Estelle Dichazi at 941-223-4008.
Senior basketball
A 60-and-over men's basketball league is starting up and will play Wednesday evenings from January through March at Woodmere Park Gym, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd. (off Jacaranda Boulevard), Venice. For more information, visit www.60hoop.com or call Terry Wolfe at 802-345-1107.
Bluegrass in the Park
Everyone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set for Dec. 13 to April 15, 2019.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
Lions Club flea market
Englewood Lions Club on 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting its Flea Market starting the second Sunday of every month through March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Feb. 10 and March 10, the Suncoast Blood Bank Bus will be on site for donations. Inside tables are available for $20 each. Vendor spots outside are available for $15 each. For more information, call Diane at 941-681-2161.
Sacred music
A new spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Cook with Chef Warren
Charlotte County Community Services will present Cooking with Chef Warren, a free program held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Chef Warren Caterson is the author of "Table for Two" and other books that teach cooking healthy and inexpensive meals. Feb. 14's program will be "The Perfect Valentine's Day Celebration." For more information, call the library at 941-681-3739.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Fellowship Hall of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St.
The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
