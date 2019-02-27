Orchid show this week
The Englewood Area Orchid Society will host its annual Orchid Show and Sale Friday and Saturday at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. The show is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days in the Fellowship Hall. There will be more than 9,000 square feet of sales and exhibits, retail orchids and supplies. There isplenty of free parking available. Admission is $4.
The Englewood Area Orchid Society meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church 701 N. Indiana Ave, Englewood. The society is always looking for new members.
Troop 26 benefit
The next Charity Quarter Auction will benefit Boy Scout Troop 26 of Englewood. It’s set for 6 p.m. today at American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Games start at 7 p.m. There will be vendors, prizes and drawings. Paddles are $3 or three for $6. You must be 18 or older to play. Bring lots of quarters.
