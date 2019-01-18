Lane to be closed
The Englewood Water District will close the southbound lane at 2045 N. Beach Road overnight from 10:30 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. Workers will install new water service. Flagmen will direct traffic, and the road will remain open. Workers are not planning on interrupting water service to the residents of Manasota Key. For information, please contact Distribution Manager Kyle Herzog at 941-474-3217.
Update on burial site
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will host a lecture by Historian John McCarthy on “The Manasota Key Off-shore Burial Site,” from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Entry for this fundraising event is $12 ($8 for Friends of CHEC), which includes wine and hors d’oevres. Socializing is from 5 p.m., with the lecture beginning at 5:30 p.m. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for this informative program.
In 2016, divers discovered human skeletal remains and hand-woven burial fabric 300 feet off Manasota Key in 20 feet of water. It is believed that the remains were at the bottom of a freshwater pond during the Archaic Period when sea levels were 30 feet lower than today. “There’s nothing else like this on the planet … and it’s offshore Manasota Key,” said McCarthy, who is executive director of Historical Spanish Point in Osprey. He is collaborating with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in presenting lectures about the recently discovered 7,000-year-old off-shore site. For more about the event and CHEC, visit www.checflorida.org or call 941-475-0769.
Democratic Club
Come hear Brendan Goff, New College Professor of History, speak on how we’ve gotten to the “U.S. Political Climate of 2019 at the Englewood Democratic Club meeting, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. For further information contact: Muriel Glaim 941-475-4607 or email precinct527dems@gmail.com.
Quarter auction
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation will have a Quarter Auction night Jan. 23 at American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the auction starts at 7 p.m. There will be lots of vendors, prizes and drawings. Bring quarters. All proceeds benefit LBHS Project Graduation, a nonprofit that holds an all-night party for all the high school's graduating seniors following commencement ceremonies.
Rotonda blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will sponsor a OneBlood Drive on the Big Red Bus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 24 in the parking lot of the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. January is National Blood Donor Month. Be a Life Saver and donate a pint of blood to help save up to three lives. You must be 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and bring identification. You will receive a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, pulse, iron count and cholesterol screening. Appointments are not required, but for faster service call 610-952-1333 to schedule.
‘Moving the Church’
The Lemon Bay Historical Society will have a special narrated slideshow presentation, “Moving the Church in the Middle of the Night,” set for 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Sanctuary of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. The evening will feature music by John Tuff and Friends plus a slideshow documenting the move of the Historic Green Street Church Museum from its longtime site at Green Street to its new permanent home on State Road 776, adjacent to the Lemon Bay Cemetery. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations for the church move can be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
Trivia night
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club has a planned a night of fun and prizes Trivia Night, set for Jan. 25 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. It will be hosted by “Mr. Trivia” Jim Wasowski. The donation is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit International Outreach Programs. For tickets and info contact Jennifer at 816-678-4045 or jennylynncope@gmail.com.
Rummage sale
Looking for treasures, unusual items, household goods, clothing, and who knows what? Attend the Lemon Bay Womans Club annual rummage sale at 51 N. Maple St. (at Cocoanut), Englewood. For $3, shop early fee 8-9 a.m. Friday Jan. 25. Free admission 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday Jan. 25 and Saturday Jan. 26. A light lunch will be available. Proceeds will go to local charities and to the upkeep of the clubhouse which is on the National Register of Historic Places. For additional information call Catherine at 702-743-8793.
Sailing open house
Everyone is invited to attend the Englewood Sailing Association Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. ESA is a volunteer nonprofit organization teaching youth and adults the joy of sailing on Lemon Bay. We are always looking for adult volunteers to assist us in a variety of ways. For more information about ESA please check out our website, englewoodsailing.org or call 941-681-8190.
Band Car Show
The Lemon Bay High School Band’s annual Benefit Car and Truck Show is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2 in the front parking lot at LBHS, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. This has been a school tradition and the band’s biggest band fundraiser for more than 15 years.
All classic car collectors, Jeep junkies and auto enthusiasts are invited to compete for a class trophy, display your vehicle with pride or just browse. There will be good food, fun and oldies music, along with live performances from LBHS Band ensembles.
Registration is $15 to compete or $10 to display if you submit registration via mail or website before Jan. 25. Registration from Jan. 26 to day of show is $20 to compete and $15 to display. Download registration form or register at www.bandsoflbhs.com, or pick one up at LBHS. For more information, contact Cheryl Deal at 941-323-8641.
Teach a Man to Fish
New Paradigm of Catholic Charities will host the 8th Annual Teach a Man to Fish Gala on Feb. 2 at the Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Proceeds support families in Charlotte County who are at risk of becoming homeless with a transitional housing program that offers them financial and housing security by achieving self-sufficiency. The evening will include a cocktail hour, musical entertainment, an Italian dinner, a presentation about the program, live and silent auctions, and the raffle drawing for a winner for a trip for two people to Italy!
Tickets are $65. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. For more information and to purchase gala and raffle tickets, call 941-681-2194 or email info@thenpf.org or visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org and click on the Teach a Man to Fish logo.
Trail guides wanted
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center is looking for volunteer trail guides at Ceder Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood and other local Charlotte County properties. Tours are usually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on various days of the week. A training session is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at Cedar Point. Learn some plants, animals, and interpretive techniques that may help you lead these “walks in the woods.” Contact Bobbi Rodgers at 941-475-0769 or bobbi@CHECflorida.org. To learn more about Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC), go to www.checflorida.org or visit us on FaceBook.
Rummage sale
Join the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club for a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The sale will feature bakery items, jewelry, books, household items, clothing and lots more. For info contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505. All proceeds will benefit ARC of Charlotte County, an adult day training program for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Bingo for designer bags
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is sponsoring a fundraising designer bag Bingo game Feb. 17 at Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Cost of $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door includes one set of bingo sheets for 15 games. Additional game sheets are $5. Proceeds benefit Back Pack Kidz, C.A.R.E. and GFWC RWWC Education Programs. Doors open at noon for designer bag preview, opportunity ticket sales/wine pull/silent auction. Bingo games start at 1 p.m. Contact Lois at 941-698-9116 or lolevasseur@centurylink.net, or Donna at 941-697-4980 for tickets.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Florida Elks Youth Camp
The Englewood Elks Lodge announced that camp registration is now open for the Florida Elks Youth Camp. The Lodge will sponsor 100 children in the community between the ages of 9 to 13 to attend the camp at no cost to their families. The dates are July 7-13, 2019. Please register ASAP because the deadline is Feb. 28. If you have any questions or would like information, please contact Estelle Dichazi at 941-223-4008.
Senior basketball
A 60-and-over men’s basketball league is starting up and will play Wednesday evenings from January through March at Woodmere Park Gym, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd. (off Jacaranda Boulevard), Venice. For more information, visit www.60hoop.com or call Terry Wolfe at 802-345-1107.
Bluegrass in the Park
Everyone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set for Dec. 13 to April 15, 2019.
Senior Softball
Englewood Senior Softball is signing up players now. The league runs January trough the end of March at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road.
The league’s mission is to provide recreational softball for men over 60. There are three divisions, Gold (over 60), Silver (over 67) and Bronze (over 67 and players with declining skills). The 8:30 a.m. practices are each Wednesday and Friday for the Gold Division, and Tuesdays and Thursdays for Silver and Bronze. Monday is an open practice.
Come out to practice, meet the players, sharpen your softball skills, and have some fun. Registration forms for the 2019 season are available at the Englewood Sports Complex office building. Visit englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com or call 941-460-9645 for more information.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
Lions Club flea market
Englewood Lions Club on 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting its Flea Market starting the second Sunday of every month through March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inside tables are available for $20 each. Vendor spots outside are available for $15 each. For more information, call Diane at 941-681-2161.
