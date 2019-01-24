Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 70F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.