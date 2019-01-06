Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening. The committee meets monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Ultimate Elvis Tribute
Mike Albert & the Big E Band will return to Englewood on Monday for The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Concert. Albert’s “Ultimate Tribute” show has become known for the respectful portrayal of the late Elvis Presley. Albert, a close friend of Lemon Bay Wrestling Coach Mike Schyck will donate all of the proceeds from the show to the Lemon Bay High School wrestling program. General admission tickets are $30. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. at the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-374-0253.
Rotonda Park repairs
The Rotonda Park tennis and pickleball courts, 100 Rotonda Blvd. East, will be closed Monday for repairs. During this closure, please use courts at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. For information, contact Brenda Sisk at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Inline hockey repairs
The Tringali Inline Hockey Rink court will be closed Jan. 8-10 for repairs. The rink is at 3460 N. Access Rd, Englewood. For information, contact Brenda Sisk at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
LB Touchdown Club
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room 235 at LBHS, 2201 Placida Road, Engelwood. The group consists of players’ parents, alumni and fans. The club helps provide financial support to the Lemon Bay Manta Rays Football team. New members are welcome. For more information, visit lbtdc.weebly.com and follow LBTDClub on Facebook.
Cook with Chef Warren
Charlotte County Community Services will present Cooking with Chef Warren, a free program held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Chef Warren Caterson is the author of “Table for Two” and other books that teach cooking healthy and inexpensive meals. Jan. 10’s program will be “Mediterranean Cuisine.” For more information, call the library at 941-681-3739.
Casino bus trip
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, is sponsoring a casino bus trip to Seminole Casino Immokalee on Jan. 10. The bus departs the Post at 9 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. Cost is $25, which includes motorcoach, New Play Pass Booklet, one free drink (up to $10 value). Reservations must be paid by Jan. 7 at Post 113. Enjoy an exciting day at the casino and help this fundraiser for our American Legion Auxiliary Programs for Unit 113. Call 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Manta Market
The first Manta Market is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Come find arts, crafts, artisanal foods and more. The Manta Market will be open one Saturday each month at Lemon Bay. There is still some open space for vendors. Cost for spaces is $25 for one and $35 for two. Information and registration forms and can be found at www.lemonbayhigh.com/MantaMarket.html.
Swindle’s Peculiarium
The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden under the big top will return Jan. 10-20 to 349 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. This circus is sponsored by Sarasota County and the Kiwanis Club of Englewood-Cape Haze, which will also receive a portion of the proceeds. Tickets to the 90-minute spectacle may be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 1-888-718-4253. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as the shows do sell out.
Fabulous Hubcaps
Back by popular demand, the Fabulous Hubcaps will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Hear the best classics and see many of your favorite artists dressed in costume, delivering to you a dynamic show. Where else can you see Elvis, Little Richard, The Beach Boys, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, The Platters, and many more artists. Tickets are on sale Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the lodge. Cost is $25 plus tax, with an optional dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 941-474-1404.
Government Day
An expo-style Charlotte County Government Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Representatives from Charlotte County government will answer questions and present information about the many programs and services available. Topics include parks and libraries, code compliance, MSBUs, health, driver license and vehicle registration, emergency management, mosquito control, and much more. The event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Elaine Jones at 941.764.4933 or Elaine.Jones@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Lions Club Pork Dinner
The Englewood Lions are hosting its annual Pork Loin Dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. Dinner will be marinated pork loin, mashed potatoes, German sauerkraut, corn pudding, applesauce, apple crisp and a beverage. Tickets are $12 at the door. Advance tickets are $11 by Jan. 15. Reservations suggested, call 698-7508. Take-outs are available, too. All proceeds benefit the local community.
Update on burial site
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will host a lecture by Historian John McCarthy on “The Manasota Key Off-shore Burial Site,” from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Entry for this fundraising event is $12 ($8 for Friends of CHEC), which includes wine and hors d’oevres. Socializing is from 5 p.m., with the lecture beginning at 5:30 p.m. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for this informative program.
In 2016, divers discovered human skeletal remains and hand-woven burial fabric 300 feet off Manasota Key in 20 feet of water. It is believed that the remains were at the bottom of a freshwater pond during the Archaic Period when sea levels were 30 feet lower than today. “There’s nothing else like this on the planet … and it’s offshore Manasota Key,” said McCarthy, who is executive director of Historical Spanish Point in Osprey. He is collaborating with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in presenting lectures about the recently discovered 7,000-year-old off-shore site.
For more about the event and CHEC, visit www.checflorida.org or call 941-475-0769.
Tennis Ball
The Suncoast Humane Society is planning its 11th annual Tennis Ball for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Boca Grande Club’s Clubhouse. There will be entertainment and live and silent auctions that offer upscale items, including art, entertainment and travel packages. Last year’s event raised nearly $80,000 for Suncoast Humane Society’s programs, services and the homeless animals they serve. Tickets are $125 and include gourmet buffet-style dinner and beverages, and may be purchased at Suncoast Humane Society and the Boca Grande Club and at www.humane.org.
The Tennis Ball serves to kick off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week Professional Tennis Exhibition tournament. It will be held every Wednesday from January 30 — March 6, 2019 at the Club. There will be men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, featuring top professional and collegiate players.
Trivia night
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club has a planned a night of fun and prizes Trivia Night, set for Jan. 25 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. It will be hosted by “Mr. Trivia” Jim Wasowski. The donation is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit International Outreach Programs. For tickets and info contact Jennifer at 816-678-4045 or jennylynncope@gmail.com.
Rummage sale
Looking for treasures, unusual items, household goods, clothing, and who knows what? Attend the Lemon Bay Womans Club annual rummage sale at 51 N. Maple St. (at Cocoanut), Englewood. For $3, shop early fee 8-9 a.m. Friday Jan. 25. Free admission 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday Jan. 25 and Saturday Jan. 26. A light lunch will be available. Proceeds will go to local charities and to the upkeep of the clubhouse which is on the National Register of Historic Places. For additional information call Catherine at 702-743-8793.
Sailing open house
Everyone is invited to attend the Englewood Sailing Association Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. ESA is a volunteer nonprofit organization teaching youth and adults the joy of sailing on Lemon Bay. We are always looking for adult volunteers to assist us in a variety of ways. For more information about ESA please check out our website, englewoodsailing.org or call 941-681-8190.
Teach a Man to Fish
New Paradigm of Catholic Charities will host the 8th Annual Teach a Man to Fish Gala on Feb. 2 at the Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Avenue in Englewood.
Proceeds support families in Charlotte County who are at risk of becoming homeless with a transitional housing program that offers them financial and housing security by achieving self-sufficiency. The evening will include a cocktail hour, musical entertainment, an Italian dinner, a presentation about the program, live and silent auctions, and the raffle drawing for a winner for a trip for two people to Italy!
Tickets are $65. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. For more information and to purchase gala and raffle tickets, call 941-681-2194 or email info@thenpf.org or visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org and click on the Teach a Man to Fish logo.
Trail guides wanted
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center is looking for volunteer trail guides at Ceder Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood and other local Charlotte County properties. Tours are usually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on various days of the week. A training session is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at Cedar Point. Learn some plants, animals, and interpretive techniques that may help you lead these “walks in the woods.” Contact Bobbi Rodgers at 941-475-0769 or bobbi@CHECflorida.org. To learn more about Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC), go to www.checflorida.org or visit us on FaceBook.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Florida Elks Youth Camp
The Englewood Elks Lodge announced that camp registration is now open for the Florida Elks Youth Camp. The Lodge will sponsor 100 children in the community between the ages of 9 to 13 to attend the camp at no cost to their families. The dates are July 7-13, 2019. Please register ASAP because the deadline is Feb. 28. If you have any questions or would like information, please contact Estelle Dichazi at 941-223-4008.
Senior basketball
A 60-and-over men’s basketball league is starting up and will play Wednesday evenings from January through March at Woodmere Park Gym, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd. (off Jacaranda Boulevard), Venice. For more information, visit www.60hoop.com or call Terry Wolfe at 802-345-1107.
Bluegrass in the Park
Everyone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set for Dec. 13 to April 15, 2019.
Senior Softball
Englewood Senior Softball is signing up players now. The league runs January trough the end of March at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road.
The league’s mission is to provide recreational softball for men over 60. There are three divisions, Gold (over 60), Silver (over 67) and Bronze (over 67 and players with declining skills). The 8:30 a.m. practices are each Wednesday and Friday for the Gold Division, and Tuesdays and Thursdays for Silver and Bronze. Monday is an open practice.
Come out to practice, meet the players, sharpen your softball skills, and have some fun. Registration forms for the 2019 season are available at the Englewood Sports Complex office building. Visit englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com or call 941-460-9645 for more information.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
Lions Club flea market
Englewood Lions Club on 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting its Flea Market starting the second Sunday of every month from November through March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inside tables are available for $20 each. Vendor spots outside are available for $15 each. For more information, call Diane at 941-681-2161.
Sacred music
A new spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
