Hockey repairs
The Tringali inline hockey rink court will be closed through Thursday for repairs. The rink is at 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. For information, contact Brenda Sisk at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans an all-night graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class that includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening. The committee meets monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Cook with Chef Warren
Charlotte County Community Services will present Cooking with Chef Warren, a free program from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Chef Warren Caterson is the author of “Table for Two” and other books that teach cooking healthy and inexpensive meals. Today’s program will be “Mediterranean Cuisine.” For more information, call 941-681-3739.
Manta Market
The first Manta Market is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Come find arts, crafts, artisnal foods and more. The Manta Market will be open one Saturday each month at Lemon Bay. There is still some open space for vendors. Cost for spaces is $25 for one and $35 for two. Information and registration forms and can be found at www.lemonbayhigh.com/MantaMarket.html.
Lions Craft & Flea Market
Englewood Lions Craft & Flea Market will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. The Suncoast Blood Bank bus will be there for blood donations. Vendors spaces are available inside and outside. The Lions will host the Craft & Flea Market the second Sunday of each month through March. For more information call Diane at 941-681-2161.
