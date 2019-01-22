Tennis Ball
The Suncoast Humane Society is planning its 11th annual Tennis Ball for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Boca Grande Club's Clubhouse. There will be entertainment and live and silent auctions that offer upscale items, including art, entertainment and travel packages. Last year’s event raised nearly $80,000 for Suncoast Humane Society’s programs, services and the homeless animals they serve. Tickets are $125 and include gourmet buffet-style dinner and beverages, and may be purchased at Suncoast Humane Society and the Boca Grande Club and at www.humane.org.
The Tennis Ball serves to kick off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week Professional Tennis Exhibition tournament. It will be held every Wednesday from Jan. 30-March 6 at the club. There will be men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, featuring top professional and collegiate players.
Democratic Club
Brendan Goff, New College Professor of History, will speak on how we've gotten to the "U.S. Political Climate of 2019 at the Englewood Democratic Club meeting, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. For further information contact Muriel Glaim 941-475-4607 or email precinct527dems@gmail.com.
Quarter auction
Rotonda blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will sponsor a OneBlood Drive on the Big Red Bus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. January is National Blood Donor Month. Be a Life Saver and donate a pint of blood to help save up to three lives. You must be 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and bring identification. You will receive a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, pulse, iron count and cholesterol screening. Appointments are not required, but for faster service call 610-952-1333 to schedule.
'Moving the Church'
The Lemon Bay Historical Society will have a special narrated slideshow presentation, "Moving the Church in the Middle of the Night," set for 6 p.m. Friday in the Sanctuary of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. The evening will feature music by John Tuff and Friends plus a slideshow documenting the move of the Historic Green Street Church Museum from its longtime site at Green Street to its new permanent home on State Road 776, adjacent to the Lemon Bay Cemetery.
The building was originally constructed by Englewood's Methodist congregation in 1928 at Green and Magnolia streets as the community's first church. In 1962, the congregation built a larger sanctuary and desanctified the wooden building, moving it to face Green Street. The church eventually left its Green Street campus when it moved to its present location at East Dearborn and Pine streets. The Historical Society took over the old building in 1988. It was restored in 1997-98, and moved in September to its present location. The slideshow will document the 1-mile move, which took place between midnight and dawn Sept. 11. The Historical Society is still fundraising to pay for expenses needed to get the church reopened to the public.
For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations for the church move can be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
Trivia night
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club has a planned a night of fun and prizes Trivia Night, set for Friday at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. It will be hosted by “Mr. Trivia” Jim Wasowski. The donation is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit International Outreach Programs. For tickets and info contact Jennifer at 816-678-4045 or jennylynncope@gmail.com.
Rummage sale
Looking for treasures, unusual items, household goods, clothing, and who knows what? Attend the Lemon Bay Woman's Club annual rummage sale at 51 N. Maple St. (at Cocoanut), Englewood. For $3, shop early fee 8-9 a.m. Friday Jan. 25. Free admission 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday Jan. 25 and Saturday Jan. 26. A light lunch will be available. Proceeds will go to local charities and to the upkeep of the clubhouse which is on the National Register of Historic Places. For additional information call Catherine at 702-743-8793.
Blood drive
OneBlood Inc. is holding a blood drive from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, at the Rotonda/Cape Haze office of Englewood Bank & Trust, 8725 Placida Rd., No. 10, Placida. OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be in the bank parking area. All donors will receive a voucher for a free movie ticket, as well as a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, pulse, iron count and cholesterol screening. Donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and bring some form of photo identification. Donors under 16 need parental permission. Appointments are not required, but for faster service, appointments may be made online at www.oneblooddonor.org using the sponsor code #38763. For more information, call 888-936-6283.
Sailing open house
Everyone is invited to attend the Englewood Sailing Association Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. ESA is a volunteer nonprofit organization teaching youth and adults the joy of sailing on Lemon Bay. We are always looking for adult volunteers to assist us in a variety of ways. For more information about ESA please check out our website, englewoodsailing.org or call 941-681-8190.
Band Car & Truck Show
The Lemon Bay High School Band's annual Benefit Car and Truck Show is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2 in the front parking lot at LBHS, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. This has been a school tradition and the band's biggest band fundraiser for more than 15 years.
All classic car collectors, Jeep junkies and auto enthusiasts are invited to compete for a class trophy, display your vehicle with pride or just browse. There will be good food, fun and oldies music, along with live performances from LBHS Band ensembles.
Registration is $15 to compete or $10 to display if you submit registration via mail or website before Jan. 25. Registration from Jan. 26 to day of show is $20 to compete and $15 to display. Download registration form or register at www.bandsoflbhs.com, or pick one up at LBHS. For more information, contact Cheryl Deal at 941-323-8641.
Poker run
Fish'n for Heroes will have a fundraising motorcycle Poker Run, with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 out of Bert's Harley-Davidson, 2224 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Cost is $20 per bike and includes breakfast. Bikes should be in by 1 p.m. Collect cards from several venues. Prizes will be awarded for best, second-best and worst poker hands. All proceeds benefit Fish'n For Heroes,an Englewood-based nonprofit organization that takes wounded veterans on free all-day chartered fishing trips. For more information, visit www.fishnforheroes.org.
New Paradigm gala
New Paradigm of Catholic Charities will host the 8th Annual Teach a Man to Fish Gala on Feb. 2 at the Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Avenue in Englewood.
Proceeds support families in Charlotte County who are at risk of becoming homeless with a transitional housing program that offers them financial and housing security by achieving self-sufficiency. The evening will include a cocktail hour, musical entertainment, an Italian dinner, a presentation about the program, live and silent auctions, and the raffle drawing for a winner for a trip for two people to Italy!
Tickets are $65. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. For more information and to purchase gala and raffle tickets, call 941-681-2194 or email info@thenpf.org or visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org and click on the Teach a Man to Fish logo.
Be a trail guide
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center is looking for volunteer trail guides at Ceder Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood and other local Charlotte County properties. Tours are usually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on various days of the week. A training session is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at Cedar Point. Learn some plants, animals, and interpretive techniques that may help you lead these “walks in the woods.” Contact Bobbi Rodgers at 941-475-0769 or bobbi@CHECflorida.org. To learn more about Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, go to www.checflorida.org or visit us on FaceBook.
Cracker Fair
The Lemon Bay Historical Society presents the 17th Annual Cracker Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Pioneer Plaza, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. There will be traditional food vendors, artists, authors, cracker whip demonstrations, local merchants, the Kids Zone and the popular Lemon Dessert Baking Contest. There will be live music by John Tuff & Friends, Doug Burns and James Hawkins. For more information visit lemonbayhistory.com/crackerfair.
Rummage sale
Join the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club for a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The sale will feature bakery items, jewelry, books, household items, clothing and lots more. For info contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505. All proceeds will benefit ARC of Charlotte County, an adult day training program for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Bingo for designer bags
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is sponsoring a fundraising designer bag Bingo game Feb. 17 at Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Cost of $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door includes one set of bingo sheets for 15 games. Additional game sheets are $5. Proceeds benefit Back Pack Kidz, C.A.R.E. and GFWC RWWC Education Programs. Doors open at noon for designer bag preview, opportunity ticket sales/wine pull/silent auction. Bingo games start at 1 p.m. Contact Lois at 941-698-9116 or lolevasseur@centurylink.net, or Donna at 941-697-4980 for tickets.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Florida Elks Youth Camp
The Englewood Elks Lodge announced that camp registration is now open for the Florida Elks Youth Camp. The Lodge will sponsor 100 children in the community between the ages of 9 to 13 to attend the camp at no cost to their families. The dates are July 7-13, 2019. Please register ASAP because the deadline is Feb. 28. If you have any questions or would like information, please contact Estelle Dichazi at 941-223-4008.
Senior basketball
A 60-and-over men's basketball league is starting up and will play Wednesday evenings from January through March at Woodmere Park Gym, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd. (off Jacaranda Boulevard), Venice. For more information, visit www.60hoop.com or call Terry Wolfe at 802-345-1107.
Bluegrass in the Park
Everyone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set to run through April 15.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
Lions Club flea market
Englewood Lions Club on 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting its Flea Market starting the second Sunday of every month from November through March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inside tables are available for $20 each. Vendor spots outside are available for $15 each. For more information, call Diane at 941-681-2161.
Cook with Chef Warren
Charlotte County Community Services will present Cooking with Chef Warren, a free program held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Chef Warren Caterson is the author of "Table for Two" and other books that teach cooking healthy and inexpensive meals. Feb. 14's program will be "The Perfect Valentine's Day Celebration." For more information, call the library at 941-681-3739.
