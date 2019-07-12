Fashion show
Ivy’s on Dearborn is having a special Christmas in July fundraising fashion show for a local warrior, Bobbie Sue Burton, who continues to fight for her life. Burton is director of the nonprofit Project Phoenix, which helps families and children in need. The show will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 15 at La Stanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Tickets are $50 and feature dinner, music and the fashion show, and must be purchased in advance. There will be raffles, and all proceeds to go to Bobbie Sue Burton and Project Phoenix. Tickets are available at Ivy’s on Dearborn or La Stanza Ristorante.
AMVETS Bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Englewood, will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Rpad. $5 to play. There will also be a raffle and sandwiches to purchase. The proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for any further information.
Hermitage artist showcase
The State Teacher/Artist Residency program is presented by the Hermitage Artist Retreat and the Florida Alliance for Arts Education at 5 p.m. Friday, July 19. Come see what these top public school arts educators worked on during their three-week residency at the Hermitage at Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key.
The 2019 STARs teaching artists are: Cheryl Meehan, a visual arts teacher at Freedom Elementary in Bradenton; Robert Constable, a music composition teacher at Crestwood Elementary in Tampa; David Martin, a visual arts teacher at Bonita Springs Elementary in Naples; Julie Orsini Shakher, a visual arts teacher at Dr. Michael Krop Senior High in Hollywood; and Mirena Suarez, a visual arts teacher at Ada Merritt K-8 Center in Miami.
This program is in the form of open studios, walking from building to building visiting three visual art studios and one music studio at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. While there, take a walk on the beach to see the sea turtle nests. It’s free to attend the showcase, but reservations are required and can be requested at hermitageartistretreat.org/event/, or call 941-475-2098 for more information.
Community Cleanup
Bring your discarded household items, yard waste, tree trimmings, junk and other garbage or refuse to the Englewood Community Cleanup, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20 at the following locations:
• The vacant lot at South McCall Road and 201 W. Dearborn St.
• VFW Clyde E. Lassen Memorial Post 10178, 550 N. McCall Road.
• Buchan Airport on Old Englewood Road.
Dumpsters will be available to residential customers. Waste Management will be accepting electronics, appliances and computers from residential customers. Tires no larger than 25/16 will be accepted. Sarasota County hazardous waste personnel will be available only at the West Dearborn Street location to accept hazardous materials.
The collection is sponsored by Sarasota County Planning and Development Services/Code Enforcement. For more information, please call 941-861-5000.
Adult sailing classes
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewoood Sailing Association's Adult Sailing Class for those 18 and over. This class will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily over two weekends, July 20-21 and July 27-28 at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave. The only prerequisites are the ability to swim and the desire to sail. Cost is $195, and registration is open at the Englewood SKY Family Y. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing and trained in CPR and First Aid. For additional information contact Rosemary at 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org.
Rotonda blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club will once again sponsor a Summer OneBlood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25 in the parking lot of the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. All donors will receive a Free OneBlood personal lunch/picnic cooler, a Beall’s additional add-on 15% coupon and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. A picture ID is required. To schedule an appointment time, please call Kathryn at 610-952-1333. Donors, please eat breakfast beforehand and be well hydrated.
Jubilee Center fundraiser
Help support your neighbors in need at the Fourth Annual Fundraiser Breakfast for St. David’s Jubilee Center, set for 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Noy’s Bistro and Lounge, 31 Chailett Road, Rotonda West (off Gasparilla Road). "Every year we work to make this event bigger and and better," said the restaurant’s owner, Jason Vollmer. "People in Englewood and surrounding areas have always supported our cause, and we hope to make this year out-do all others.” Last year, Jason raised $5,000 for the center. The Jubilee Center offers food, clothing and other necessities for people in need, and is at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway.
Scallop Search
The Florida Sea Grant and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Charlotte County need volunteers for the Great Bay Scallop & Hard Clam Search set for Aug. 10 out of Cape Haze Marina, 6950 Placida Road, Englewood.
The search is a resource-monitoring program where volunteers snorkel, looking for bay scallops and hard clams in select seagrass areas. The purpose is to monitor and document the health and status of these important bivalve species.
About 40 shallow draft boats are needed with up to 150 participants. Canoes and Kayaks are also welcome. Snorkelers without boats are welcome, however boat space is limited. Volunteer searchers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the marina for survey equipment and instructions. Lunch will be provided at the end.
Volunteers need to bring a mask, snorkel and gloves and be able to snorkel/swim about 150 feet. Fins and weight belt are optional.
Reservations are required, and survey sites and equipment are limited. Register at 2019greatbayscallopandhardclamsearch.eventbrite.com. You may email staugler@ufl.edu or call 941-764-4346 for more information.
Rotonda West newsletter goes digital
West Ways, the Rotonda West newsletter for 17,000 residents and owners in 35 other countries, has undergone a total redesign for a new digital format and is now available on the community website, www.rotondawest.org.
The 16-page publication explores current events in the community, including the upcoming Summer Fest with games, contests, a train ride for kids magic and juggling shows, food, entertainment and more. The event will be held for Rotonda West residents from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Broadmoor Park.
Also featured is a report on the recent Charlotte County and MSBU meeting on the budget for street paving, potential bridge repairs and sidewalks in the community. Tips on hurricane preparedness and wildlife seminars are also included
The print version of the newsletter will no longer be mailed. Residents who prefer a print version can request a copy by calling 941-697-6788.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
Show Us Your Charlotte
Charlotte County wants you to "Show Us Your Charlotte." Send us your favorite photos of Charlotte County – its beaches, parks, waterways, preserves or people. The best 15 shots will be featured in the 2020 Show Us Your Charlotte calendar. It’s free. Simply visit www.showusyourcharlotte.com and upload your photos, along with information about you and your subject. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. Enter as many photos as you would like.
Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in late November at county facilities to be announced. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call the post at 941-460-8755.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering is held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. The next session is July 21. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Pioneer Days meetings
The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee meets at 6 p.m. the second and last Mondays of each month. These meetings are open to the public at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. The next meeting is an extra special meeting set for July 17. Dates, events and volunteer opportunities for the Pioneer Days celebration will be discussed. Anyone interested in volunteering for any event is encouraged to attend or send an email with contact information to info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Please visit, www.englewoodpioneerdays.com for more information about volunteer opportunities, vendor applications and updated information.
