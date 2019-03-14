Ride for a Cure
The 10th annual Ride for a Cure bicycle poker run is set for 10 a.m. March 23 starting and ending at Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida Road, Englewood. Riders donate $20 and ride to various locations, mostly in the Grove City neighborhood along Placida Road, collecting cards for a poker hand. Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. First 50 to register get a commemorative T-shirt. For more information, call Denise Lanes at 941-468-5051.
Trash to Treasure
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, seeks vendors for an Arts & Crafts Trash to Treasure Swap Meet Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23. Inside tables are$20. Parking spots are $10-$20. No food vendors. Call Laura at 941-662-5503 or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com for application.
Spring Fling
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have an afternoon of fun and prizes at its Annual Spring Fling Luncheon and Fashion Show, set for 11:30 a.m. March 23. There will be door prizes, opportunity drawings and fantastic fashions. The donation is $30 and proceeds will benefit Kids Needs and Take Stock in Children. For information and tickets, please call Linda Gagnon at 603-533-1547.
Book sale
The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club is sponsoring a new and used book sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. March 23. The proceeds benefit Englewood Elementary School’s Reading Recovery Program. Books will be $1 for hardbacks, 50 cents for paperbacks (or 4 for a $1) with varying prices for coffee table books. If you would like to donate books for the event, please notify either Jo-Anne at 941-626-4797 or Terri at 941-474-3520.
Cornhole tourney for cheer
Southwest Allstar Cheer is having a cornhole tournament to help send two cheer teams to the U.S. Final in Virginia Beach in May. The tournament is set for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 30 at End Zone, 2440 S McCall Road. Entry Fee $50 per team or $25 per person. Payout will be $200 for first place, $100 for second and $75 for third, based on 32 teams. Deadline to enter is March 24. There will be a silent auction and a set of corn hole boards will be raffled.
For more information about entering, or to make a donation, please contact Lori Kimberlin at 941-586-8946 or email her at Lkimbe4440@verizon.net. Checks may be sent to 4064 N. Access Road, Englewood 34224.
Mac users group
The meeting time for the Englewood Macintosh User Group has been changed to 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the April 4 meeting. The group normally meets on the first Thursday of the month at Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library. The March meeting will feature a Q & A period with presentations on iCloud Accounts by Tom Vandenberg and Fonts by Carl Schwartz. If time allows Carl Gaites will demo a way to stop E-Mail spam. EAMUG meetings are free and open to users of Apple devices who want to improve their skill on a Mac Computer, iPhone, iPod or iPad. No need to sign up in advance. More information is available at www.EAMUG.org.
Legion golf, ball drop
American Legion Post 113’s 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament and Ball Drop is set for noon April 13 at Rotonda Longmarsh Golf Course, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. The scramble tournament is $65 per person, and includes dinner by Blacken Blue BBQ. The ball drop is set for 11:30 a.m. near the first tee. There will be a hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin prizes. Proceeds benefit Post 113 Welfare Fund and Fish’n For Heroes, a local nonprofit that takes wounded veterans on free charter fishing trips. For more information and to register, call 941-697-3616.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
Sacred music
A new spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
