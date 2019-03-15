Tringali closure
Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be closed for gymnasium renovations today. The facility will reopen Saturday for regularly scheduled programs. For information, contact Marc Solomon, recreation superintendent at 941-681-3741 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Convert to pickleball
The courts at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be resurfaced to accommodate up to four pickleball courts per tennis court from March 25 through April 1. For information, contact Brenda Sisk at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Homeowners meet
Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association will meet at 2:30 p.m. March 20 at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. The topic will be addressing the future needs of the Englewood East community. The public is welcome.
St. Patrick’s dinner
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West will have a St. Patrick’s Day dinner dance Saturday. Dinner is $15 and includes corned beef and cabbage with carrots and potatoes. Cocktails are at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Music by The Vibronauts, with special guest appearances by Legion family members Eric Stefanik and Doug Doble at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call the Post at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Corned beef, cabbage
The Englewood Lions will have a Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road. Dinner will be corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $12 advance (call 698-7508 or any Lion member by March 12), or $13 at the door. Take-outs are available. All profits benefit local community projects. Please bring used eyeglasses for recycling to those in need.
Quilters needed
Christ Lutheran Comfort Quilters will have their second quilt fabric “cutting” day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. If you have a cutting mat and a rotary cutter, join to help cut fabric squares to make charity quilts. If no mat, rotary cutters or experience, help is still needed to press fabric to be cut, help make quilt backs, or sew. If you knit or crochet join to make prayer shawls. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
John Tuff & Friends
PEO Chapter JA will present “An Evening of Country Classics” with John Tuff & Friends at 7 p.m. March 22 at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Enjoy hits from legends like Johnny Cash, Hank Snow, Ernest Tubb, George Jones, Johnny Horton and more. Shari Frink, an Englewood singer/songwriter, will be a special guest performer. Tickets are $10. For tickets, contact Linda at 941-504-8060 or Annette at 303-915-2690 All funds raised will go the P.E.O. Chapter JA to support projects for educating women.
