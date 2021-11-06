OSPREY — Englewood nature photographer and writer, Mary Lundeberg shares her exhibit, “Share the Shore,” starting Sunday and running through December at with The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.
“Lundeberg’s exhibit highlights the variety of threatened coastal wildlife species that nest on our beaches, including least terns, black skimmers, snowy plovers, American oystercatchers and sea turtles,” the organization said in a news release.
The exhibit can be viewed Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the foundation’s headquarters: Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey. A reception is set from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 in the location.
Limited edition photography are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the foundation.
Lundeberg has a one-hour virtual presentation at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 called “Beach-Nesting Wildlife and the Challenges They Face.” It will include some of her images and facts about endangered birds and turtles.
“A full-time resident of Englewood, Lundeberg is a conservation photographer and writer who celebrates the natural world,” it said. “Her photographs have been exhibited in juried art galleries in several states and published in books, magazines, calendars, and newspapers.”
She’s a contributor to The Daily Sun.
She has earned awards from numerous groups, including a Philip Hyde Conservation grant — from North American Nature Photography Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.