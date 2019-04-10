Derby Day in Englewood
A taste of the Kentucky Derby is coming to Englewood. It will be held on the grounds of Branded Hearts Stables on Morningside Drive from 4-9 p.m. May 4. Derby Day will be like no other derby viewing party in Southwest Florida. The festivities will include a “Taste of Derby” provided by 12 local restaurants, an open bar with featured bourbon libations, chance race wagering, “Horseplay” games, a parade of horses from Branded Hearts Stables, a “Hattitude” competition for the ladies and of course, the live viewing of the official 145th Run for the Roses. Proceeds benefit the Englewood Beach WaterFest and Branded Hearts Stables non-profit organization. Tickets are $125 and may be purchased at EnglewoodBeach Waterfest.Com.
Rotonda Woman’s Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will meet today at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the Arts Community Service Program committee will be honored to present a Japanese Tea Ceremony along with a Japanese Kimono display. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community and for those less fortunate. Visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact membership chairman Clare at 941-214-8553 for information. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents; guests are always welcome.
Cook with Chef Warren
Charlotte County Community Services will present Cooking with Chef Warren, a free program from 2-3 p.m. today at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road. Chef Warren Caterson is the author of “Table for Two” and other books that teach cooking healthy and inexpensive meals. This week’s program will be “The Thrill of the Gill,” and it’s the last of the season. For more information, call the library at 941-681-3739.
Free CPR, AED class
Englewood Community Hospital will have a free CPR and AED class from 1-2 p.m. today at Suncoast Auditorium behind the hospital, 779 Medical Drive. Learn hands-only CPR method and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator in emergency situations. Bring a friend. Register at 941-473-3919 or EnglewoodComm Hospital.com.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. tonight at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets twice monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Legion golf, ball drop
American Legion Post 113’s 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament and Ball Drop is set for noon Saturday at Rotonda Longmarsh Golf Course, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. The scramble tournament is $65 per person, and includes dinner by Blacken Blue BBQ. The ball drop is set for 11:30 a.m. near the first tee. There will be a hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin prizes. Proceeds benefit Post 113 Welfare Fund and Fish’n For Heroes, a local nonprofit that takes wounded veterans on free charter fishing trips. For more information and to register, call 941-697-3616.
Community Showcase
The Open Studio is having a Showcase of the local musicians who participate in the weekly Open Mic Program, set for 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Plaza, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Enjoy the talent of these musicians, some just starting out, some reaching their stride, and others polishing their craft. This is a family-friendly event. BYO picnic and lawn chairs. Food and craft vendors will be on site. Admission is free. Donations received go to the group’s Scholarship Fund that benefits some of the musicians. For more information, like the Open Studio of Englewood on Facebook.
Rotary Nautical Fest
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary will present its 2nd Annual Nautical Fest and Flea market set for April 13-14 at the Englewood Elks lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Explore the newest boats on display by the area’s top boat dealers with special show pricing. Learn local fishing techniques on grouper, tarpon, redfish and more, presented by some of the areas best local fisherman. Find that hidden nautical treasure from one of the many seaworthy vendors. Meet the Englewood Waterfest 2018 OPA World Championship Team Raven. Food and drinks will be available.
If you would like to donate any new or used nautical themed items for the flea market, including boating equipment and fishing rods or tackle, please contact David Flower at 941-468-2023. All proceeds support local charities. For more information, visit nauticalfest.com.
Bunco at AMVETS
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Englewood will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. April 17 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road. Play for $5. There will be raffles and sandwiches to purchase. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for information.
Englewood East meeting
The Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Englewood Charlotte Library in the Tringali Complex, 3450 N. Access Road. Topics include the possible new location of a Dollar General store in the area and the potential sewer line extension that would serve that store. The public is welcome.
Bike Night returns
Englewood Bike Nights returns to Englewood’s Pioneer Park on Dearborn Street from 5-10 p.m. April 20. The event will provide a destination for riders from all over Southwest Florida. There will be live music by Beans & Seeds, The Verge, and the Rusty Wright Band, plus food, beverages, games, raffles including a chance to win a 2020 Harley-Davidson from Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson and The Moose Riders 1933.
All proceeds benefit Moose Rider’s charities, including the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch, Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education, Suncoast Humane Society and others. Visit www.englewoodbikenights.com and www.mooseriders1933.com for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.