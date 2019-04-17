Bunco at AMVETS
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Englewood will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. today, April 17, at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road. Play for $5. There will be raffles and sandwiches to purchase. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for information.
Bike Night returns
Englewood Bike Nights returns to Englewood’s Pioneer Park on Dearborn Street from 5-10 p.m. Saturday. The event will provide a destination for riders from all over Southwest Florida. There will be live music by Beans & Seeds, The Verge, and the Rusty Wright Band, plus food, beverages, games, raffles including a chance to win a 2020 Harley-Davidson from Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson and The Moose Riders 1933.
Proceeds benefit Moose Rider’s charities, including the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch, Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education, Suncoast Humane Society and others. Visit www.englewoodbikenights.com and www.mooseriders1933.com for information.
Derby Day in Englewood
A taste of the Kentucky Derby is coming to Englewood. It will be held on the grounds of Branded Hearts Stables on Morningside Drive from 4-9 p.m. May 4. The festivities will include a “Taste of Derby” provided by 12 local restaurants, an open bar with featured bourbon libations, chance race wagering, “Horseplay” games, a parade of horses from Branded Hearts Stables, a “Hattitude” competition for the ladies and the live viewing of the official 145th Run for the Roses. Proceeds benefit the Englewood Beach WaterFest and Branded Hearts Stables. Tickets are $125 and may be purchased at EnglewoodBeachWaterfest.com.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15-3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Bluegrass in the ParkEveryone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music at the Englewood Opry from 6-8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set to run through April 25. Call 207-593-2616 for information.
Borrow a life jacketThe Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS KaraokeEnglewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
Sacred music
A new spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. April 25 at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets twice monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
