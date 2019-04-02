Removing grandstand
Charlotte County workers will remove the dilapidated grandstand from the G.C. Herring Park beginning Monday. The park is at 3406 Indiana Road, Cape Haze. Please use caution around the designated construction area. For information, contact Michelle Long at Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mac users group
The meeting time for the Englewood Macintosh User Group has been changed to 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the Thursday, April 4 meeting. The group normally meets on the first Thursday of the month at Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library. EAMUG meetings are free and open to users of Apple devices who want to improve their skill on a Mac Computer, iPhone, iPod or iPad. No need to sign up in advance. More information is available at www.EAMUG.org.
Ladies Nite Out
Body Shaping Fitness is planning its annual Ladies Nite Out benefit for the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. It’s set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at the fitness center, 1499 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Body Shaping owner Paige Lis has invited several vendors to come in and offer their wares for a shopping experience. Vendors pay a $30 fee and offer jewelry, clothing and a whole host of goods and services. Members of the community are invited to come in for free and check it out and have a good time. All proceeds from the vendor fees benefit the Engelwood Area Cancer Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps cancer patients and their families. For more information about vending or attending, call 941-473-5438 or email bodyshapingfitness @gmail.com.
AMVETS golf scramble
The First Annual Golf Scramble sponsored by Englewood’s AMVETS Post 777 will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 5 at The Hills Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. All area golfer are welcome, including individuals and foursomes. In addition to 18 holes of golf, the event will feature many prizes for men, women and golfers over 70, and a banquet. For more information and reservations, call Andy Hackleman, Post 777 First Vice Commander, at 941-830-5082.
Chili Cook-off, cornhole tourney
The Kiwanis Club of Englewood Florida and Elevating Englewood Florida will present the 5th Annual Richard Todd Memorial Chili Cook Off, and the first-annual Cornhole Combats Cancer Tournament on Saturday, April 6, at Pioneer Park on West Dearborn Street. All net proceeds will benefit the and will benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation and other local nonprofits.
The Chili Cook Off will be noon to 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best chili. Like Richard Todd Chili Cook-off on Facebook for updated information and registration.
The Cornhole Combats Cancer tournament registration begins at 11 a.m., and bags fly at 1 p.m. It will be a double-elimination tournament. Fist place is a four-day-two-night Royal Caribbean Cruise. Like Cornhole Combats Cancer on Facebook for more information. Register at www.elevatingenglewoodfl.org/cornhole-registration.html
To donate or help sponsor the event, please email info@elevatingenglewoodfl.org.
Barbershop concert
The Lemon Bay Chord Company barbershop harmony chorus will present “The Best of the Past” at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Directed by Steve Dygert, the group will perform favorites from past shows. Tickets are $15. Children 16 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. For tickets, call 941-473-1740 or 941-429-0215 or email lbcc.chord@gmail.com or like Lemon Bay Chord Company on Facebook for updates.
Conservancy symposium
The Lemon Bay Conservancy will present “Our Water: Our Future,” a water quality symposium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Manasota Beach Club, 7660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. It will include talks by Steve Suau, a leading engineer who helped develop the Dona Bay, Lemon Bay and other watershed plans, and representatives of other conservation groups. The symposium will also include two field trips, one to Cedar Point Environmental Park on Placida Road, and the marine laboratory at Lemon Bay High School. Cost is $35, plus tax and gratuities, for a buffet lunch. RSVP required. For reservations and information, call the Manasota Beach Club at 941-474-2614 or visit lemonbay conservancy.org.
Family Garden Club
David Wallen, president of the Punta Gorda Hibiscus Society will speak on “Using Hibiscus in the Garden” at the Family Garden Club of Englewood meeting, set for 10 a.m. April 9 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The public is welcome to this free meeting. A coffee social will follow. Visit www.fgcefl.com for more information.
Native Plant Society
The Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will welcome Kate Borduas, Florida Master Naturalist and Certified Interpretive Guide, to their April 9 meeting at Lemon Bay Park, 570 Bay Park Blvd., Englewood. Kate will present “The Wonderful Wacky World of Lichens,” an inside view of the relationship between Lichen, Cyanobacteria and algae and the creation of soil and the first land plants. Kate is an active member in both the Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society and the Peace River Butterfly Society, and leads interpretive trail walks for Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the talk will begin at 7 p.m. Society meetings are open to the public. Visit mangrove.fnpschapters.org, email MangroveFNPS@comcast.net or call 941-769-3633 for more information.
Rotonda Woman’s Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting April 11 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the Arts Community Service Program committee will be honored to present a Japanese Tea Ceremony along with a Japanese Kimono display. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community and for those less fortunate. Visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact membership chairman Clare at 941-214-8553 for information. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents; guests are always welcome.
Legion golf, ball drop
American Legion Post 113’s 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament and Ball Drop is set for noon April 13 at Rotonda Longmarsh Golf Course, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. The scramble tournament is $65 per person, and includes dinner by Blacken Blue BBQ. The ball drop is set for 11:30 a.m. near the first tee. There will be a hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin prizes. Proceeds benefit Post 113 Welfare Fund and Fish’n For Heroes, a local nonprofit that takes wounded veterans on free charter fishing trips. For more information and to register, call 941-697-3616.
Community Showcase
The Open Studio is having a Showcase of the local musicians who participate in the weekly Open Mic Program, set for 1-6 p.m. April 14 at Pioneer Plaza, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Come enjoy the talent of these awesome musicians, some just starting out, some reaching their stride, and others polishing their craft. This is a family-friendly event. BYO picnic and lawn chairs. Food and craft vendors will be on site. Admission is free. Donations received during the Showcase go to our Scholarship Fund that directly benefits some of these talented musicians. For more information, like the Open Studio of Englewood on Facebook.
Rotary Nautical Fest
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary will present its 2nd Annual Nautical Fest and Flea market set for April 13-14 at the Englewood Elks lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Explore the newest boats on display by the area’s top boat dealers with special show pricing. Learn local fishing techniques on grouper, tarpon, redfish and more, presented by some of the areas best local fisherman. Find that hidden nautical treasure you’ve been searching for from one of the many seaworthy vendors. Meet the Englewood Waterfest 2018 OPA World Championship Team Raven. Food and drinks will be available.
If you would like to donate any new or used nautical themed items for the flea market, including boating equipment and fishing rods or tackle, please contact David Flower at 941-468-2023. All proceeds for this event help support local charities. For more information, check us out nauticalfest.com.
Bike Night returns
Englewood Bike Nights returns to Englewood’s Pioneer Park on Dearborn Street 5-10 p.m. April 20. The event will provide a destination for riders from all over Southwest Florida. There will be live music by Beans & Seeds, The Verge, and the Rusty Wright Band, plus food, beverages, games, raffles including a chance to win a 2020 Harley-Davidson from Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson and The Moose Riders 1933.
All proceeds benefit Moose Rider’s charities, including the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch, Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education, Suncoast Humane Society and others. Visit www.englewoodbikenights.com and www.mooseriders1933.com for information.
Derby Day in Englewood
A taste of the Kentucky Derby is coming to Englewood. Derby Day will be like no other derby viewing party in Southwest Florida. The festivities will include a “Taste of Derby” provided by 12 local restaurants, an open bar with featured bourbon libations, chance race wagering, “Horseplay” games, a parade of horses from Branded Hearts Stables, a “Hattitude” competition for the ladies and of course, the live viewing of the official 145th Run for the Roses. It will be held on the grounds of Branded Hearts Stables on Morningside Drive from 4-9 p.m. May 4. Proceeds benefit the Englewood Beach WaterFest and Branded Hearts Stables non-profit organization.Tickets are $125 and may be purchased at EnglewoodBeachWaterfest.Com.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15-3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Bluegrass in the ParkEveryone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music at the Englewood Opry from 6-8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set to run through April 15. Call 207-593-2616 for information.
Borrow a life jacketThe Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS KaraokeEnglewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. April 11 at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets twice monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Cook with Chef Warren
Charlotte County Community Services will present Cooking with Chef Warren, a free program held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Chef Warren Caterson is the author of “Table for Two” and other books that teach cooking healthy and inexpensive meals. April 11’s program will be “The Thrill of the Gill.” For more information, call the library at 941-681-3739.
