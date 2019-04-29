Tringali maintenance
Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, is scheduled to reopen today for all regularly-scheduled programs and activities. County officials closed facility from the April 22-28 for annual maintenance and staff training. Call 207-593-2616 for information.
Cape Haze trail closed
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail will be closed beginning today for utility work. The trail, which runs from Rotonda Boulevard East to Brig Street, will reopen May 11. For information, contact Bill Thornton at 941-764-4541 or William.Thornton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Buddhism introduction
Introduction to Buddhism, theory and meditation practice is 2 p.m. today in the large meeting room of Elsie Quirk Library, 200 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Talk and discussion led by resident monk Bhante Thiep of the Sarasota Forest Monastery of Englewood, with introduction by Professor Schlosser. All are welcome.
St. Francis cards
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be May 1, at the church’s Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a hot lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or board games until 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 which includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome. Reserve at www.sfoachurch.com-Parish- Forms Card Party Reservation Form or call 941-697-4899.
