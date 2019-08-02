Back to School Bash
All Englewood students K-12 are welcome to a Back to School Bash, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Aug. 3 at Englewood SKY Academy, 881 S. River Road, Englewood, presented by Kids Nees of Englewood and the Englewood YMCA. Get free backpacks and school supplies, plus free toiletries, underwear and socks, free school physicals, free dental and hearing screenings, free haircuts and refreshments and more. For more information, call the Englewood YMCA at 941-475-1234.
Career planning session
Are you a student graduating from high school? An adult needing a change but don’t know what’s your best next career? Return to Work (R2W) will have a free Career Exploration & Planning session at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the First Church of Christ Scientists, 35 S. Oxford Drive, Englewood.
Exploring your options is the first step toward winning a fulfilling and lasting career. The Career Exploration & Planning is a 20-minute webinar followed by a one-hour in-person workshop. Experts will show you how to use R2W’s innovative tools to quickly zero in on quality jobs matching your career goals, while increasing your interviews and job offers. For more information, visit www.return2work.org.
Pioneer Days meetings
The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee meets at 6 p.m. the second and last Mondays of each month. These meetings are open to the public at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. The next meeting is Monday, Aug. 5. Dates, events and volunteer opportunities for the Pioneer Days celebration will be discussed. Anyone interested in volunteering for any event is encouraged to attend or send an email with contact information to info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Please visit, www.englewoodpioneerdays.com for more information about volunteer opportunities, vendor applications and updated information.
Pirate Poker Run
Englewood Beach Waterfest has planned a poker run that can be done using a boat, a motorcycle, car, kayak, stand-up paddleboard or even a pirate ship. The Pirate Poker Run/Ride is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 24. A captain's party is 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Sand Bar Tiki & Grille.
All stops are accessible by land or sea. They include SandBar Tiki, Skip's Marina, Tiki Hut at Waterside Grill, Aqua Marina at Palm Harbour and Stump Pass Marina, finishing up at the marina's Lighthouse Grill, where prizes will be awarded for the best poker hands at 6 p.m. Hand prices are $30 for First Hand, $15 for Second Hand and $125 for a Boat Load (five hands). There will also be a costume contest and American Made will play at Lighthouse Grill.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Englewood Beach Waterfest. For more information and registration, visit PiratePokerRun.org or call Cape Haze Marina 941-698-1110.
Country Western Dance
Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners is having its annual fundraiser, and this year it's a Country Western Dance.
The third-annual event is set for 7-11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $50, available at Lemon Bay High School and include hors d'oeuvre bar, four drink tickets, line dancing, music, cash bar and a commemorative 2019 Country Western photo, silent auctions, raffles, games and prizes for Best Cowboy and Best Cowgirl.
The Community Academic Partners supports the students of Lemon Bay High School by providing more than $20,000 in funding for after-school tutoring, Saturday CRAM sessions for state testing, advanced placement labs, student enrichment software and student academic planners.
For tickets, donations or sponsorship, email lemonbaycap@gmail.com or contact Lisa Wilson at 941-586-9114, Amber Craft 941-270-1595, Cindy Weinfeld 727-460-8548 or Bobbi Fogo 941-468-9430. For more information, “Like” the Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners page on Facebook.
Vendors wanted
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will be hosting an Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Vendors are wanted for this event. Inside tables, $20; outside two parking spots, $25. Food vendors welcome. No refunds, rain or shine. Questions can be directed to Laura at 941-662-5503, Delores Howard at 941-830-8396, or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com to obtain an application for this event. Please leave a message.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call the post at 941-460-8755.
Scallop Search
The Florida Sea Grant and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Charlotte County need volunteers for the Great Bay Scallop & Hard Clam Search set for Aug. 10 out of Cape Haze Marina, 6950 Placida Road, Englewood.
The search is a resource-monitoring program where volunteers snorkel, looking for bay scallops and hard clams in select seagrass areas. The purpose is to monitor and document the health and status of these important bivalve species.
About 40 shallow draft boats are needed with up to 150 participants. Canoes and Kayaks are also welcome. Snorkelers without boats are welcome, however boat space is limited. Volunteer searchers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the marina for survey equipment and instructions. Lunch will be provided at the end.
Volunteers need to bring a mask, snorkel and gloves and be able to snorkel/swim about 150 feet. Fins and weight belt are optional.
Reservations are required, and survey sites and equipment are limited. Register at 2019greatbayscallopandhardclamsearch.eventbrite.com. You may email staugler@ufl.edu or call 941-764-4346 for more information.
