AMVETS auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary, Englewood will have its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, Aug. 12, at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road. The Post encourages membership for people who want to make new friends and help area veterans. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for information.
Legion to reopen
American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, is closed for renovations. Re-opening will be 10 a.m. Aug. 16, followed by the Friday night fish-fry from 5-7 p.m., and The Rockadials on stage at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome for an evening of dancing and fun. For information or directions, call 941-697-3616.
AMVETS 777 Bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the post, 386 N. Access Road, Englewood. Cost is $5. There will be raffles and sandwiches to purchase. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com.
Stop scammers
Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living will host a free Stop Senior Scammers event from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 21 at its facility, 550 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. Learn how to stop con artists who target the elderly. For more information and reservations, call Brenda or Linda at 941-698-1198.
Reading at the Hermitage
The Hermitage Artist Retreat presents a “Sunset Reading on the Beach" at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, on the beach at the Hermitage, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
Poet Melissa Studdard will read from her poetry collection, “I Ate the Cosmos for Breakfast,” as well as from manuscripts in progress, some of which were created during an April residency at the Hermitage. Author Michael J. Seidlinger will read from a novel-in-progress based on a road trip he took during the summer of 2017.
Audience members are invited to bring their own beach chairs and blankets. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Palm House. For information and reservations, visit hermitageartistretreat.org or call 941-475-2098.
Pirate Poker Run
Englewood Beach Waterfest has planned a poker run that can be done using a boat, a motorcycle, car, kayak, stand-up paddleboard or even a pirate ship. The Pirate Poker Run/Ride is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 24. A captain's party is 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Sand Bar Tiki & Grille.
All stops are accessible by land or sea. They include the SandBar, Skip's Marina, the Tiki Hut at Waterside Grill, Aqua Marina at Palm Harbour and Stump Pass Marina, finishing up at the marina's Lighthouse Grill, where prizes will be awarded for the best poker hands at 6 p.m. Hand prices are $30 for first hand, $15 for second hand and $125 for a Boat Load (five hands). There will also be a costume contest and American Made will perform at Lighthouse Grill.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Englewood Beach Waterfest. For more information and registration, visit PiratePokerRun.org or call Cape Haze Marina 941-698-1110.
Veterans services
Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living will host Amy Pomeroy, Veterans Services Officer of Charlotte County for a presentation for veterans, surviving spouses, and their families regarding assistance with financing senior housing. It's set for 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at Brookdale Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. Phone Brenda Peckham at 941-698-1198 for more information or to RVSP.
Woman's Club meets
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its first monthly meeting of the season Sept. 12 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Social time begins at 9 a.m., followed by business meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the club will honor HOBY High School winners as well as continuing education scholarship winners. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of the community through volunteerism. For further information go to www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact Membership Chairman Clare at 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents. Guests are always welcome.
Boca beach cleanup
Gasparilla Vacations is partnering with Keep Lee County Beautiful and The Ocean Conservancy to co-host a beach clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Fifth Street Beach, Boca Grande. Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Registered volunteers will receive a T-shirt and goody bag from local island businesses. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers can sign up at signupgenius.com. For more information, email Rob Domke at 941-965-1426 or email rob@go2boca.com.
Country Western Dance
Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners is having its annual fundraiser, and this year it's a Country Western Dance. The third-annual event is set for 7-11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $50, available at Lemon Bay High School, and include hors d'oeuvre bar, four drink tickets, line dancing, music, cash bar and a commemorative 2019 Country Western photo, plus silent auctions, raffles, games and prizes for Best Cowboy and Best Cowgirl.
The Community Academic Partners supports the students of Lemon Bay High School by providing more than $20,000 in funding for after-school tutoring, Saturday CRAM sessions for state testing, advanced placement labs, student enrichment software and student academic planners.
For tickets, donations or sponsorship, email lemonbaycap@gmail.com or contact Lisa Wilson at 941-586-9114, Amber Craft 941-270-1595, Cindy Weinfeld 727-460-8548 or Bobbi Fogo 941-468-9430. For more information, “Like” the Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners page on Facebook.
King & His Queens
The Suncoast Humane Society will present The King & His Queens at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road. The evening will feature Keith Coleman and his tribute to Elvis and Johnny Cash. His wife, Ruby, will perform tributes to Dolly Parton, June Carter and Patsy Cline. Also, Naples’ own Bambusa Babes will perform their thrilling drag show. A gourmet three-course dinner will be prepared by Chef Kevin Rounsville star of the television show “Cooking with Rock Stars,” premiering this fall on PBS. Tickets are $50. Guests must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, please call 941-474-7884 ext. 405 or visit www.humane.org.
Vendors wanted
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will be hosting an Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Vendors are wanted for this event. Inside tables, $20; outside two parking spots, $25. Food vendors welcome. No refunds, rain or shine. Questions can be directed to Laura at 941-662-5503, Delores Howard at 941-830-8396, or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com to obtain an application for this event. Please leave a message.
Pioneer Days meetings
The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. Anyone interested in volunteering for any event is encouraged to attend or send an email with contact information to info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Please visit, www.englewoodpioneerdays.com for more information about volunteer opportunities, vendor applications and updated information.
