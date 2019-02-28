Elton John Tribute
Rus Anderson, Elton John Tribute artist will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 2 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $25 plus tax with an optional dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. for $15-20. For information call 941-474-1404.
Ride for a Cure
The 10th annual Ride for a Cure bicycle poker run is set for 10 a.m. March 23 starting and ending at Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida Road, Englewood. Riders donate $20 and ride to various locations, mostly in the Grove City neighborhood along Placida Road, collecting cards for a poker hand. Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. First 50 to register get a commemorative T-shirt. For more information, call Denise Lanes at 941-468-5051.
Woodstock tribute
The Englewood Elks present Feelin’ Alright!, tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock starring Pat Surface and American Pie at 7:30 p.m. March 9 at the lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $25 plus tax with an optional dinners for $15 or $20 plus tax. For information call 941-474-1404.
Buchan Fly-in
The 13th Buchan Airport Fly-in Breakfast is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 2 at the airport grounds, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Enter at Osceola Drive. Parking and admission are free with donations accepted. The French Artisan will again cater a breakfast, which includes a choice of quiche, plus pastries, orange juice and coffee for $6. Organizers expect about 40 aircraft, including antique, experimental and aerobatic plans to be on hand for viewing and discussion with pilots, plus exhibits including radio-control aircraft, historic displays, information booths and raffles. Proceeds benefit local college scholarships. No pets. For information, contact Bill Bond at 941-475-4854 or billandtinabond@yahoo.com.
Casino bus trip
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda W., is sponsoring a casino bus trip to Seminole Casino Immokalee on March 7. Bus departs the Post at 9 a.m., returns at 6 p.m. Cost of $25 includes motorcoach, New Play Pass Booklet, one free drink. Reservations must be paid by March 4 at the post. Call 941-697-3616.
Plant Native DayThe Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society will hold its 16th Annual “Plant Native” Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. This half-day event is free and open to the public. The theme this year is “Shade: Planting for it & Planting in it.” Learn about the various native trees, palms and shrubs that can be used to create shade in your sunny yard. Find out which native shrubs, ferns, groundcovers and wildflowers do well in a shady landscape. Guest speaker is Laurel Schiller, Florida Native Plants of Sarasota, who will use live plants to demonstrate. The lecture will be between 10 a.m. and noon. Her nursery plants will be offered for sale, beginning at 9 a.m., outside the Environmental Center during the day’s program. Mangrove Chapter members will also be offering their home-grown native plants for donations out in the Native Plant Demonstration Garden. The Peace River Butterfly Society is also participating in the event, with their monarch-raising paraphernalia, as well as nectar and larval host plants for sale at their booth. Additionally, educational handouts will be available, a light refreshment will be served and the program will be followed by a choice of a Garden Tour or Guided Trail Walk. For more information, contact Cedar Point Environmental Park at 941-475-0769.
Sailing classes
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewood Sailing Association’s Adult Sailing Class. Class will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily March 11-14 at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Cost is $195 per person and registration is open at the Englewood Family YMCA. You must be able to swim. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing and are trained in CPR and First Aid. For additional information contact Rosemary at 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org.
St. Patrick’s dinner
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West will have a St. Patrick’s Day dinner dance March 16. Dinner is $15 and includes corned beef and cabbage with carrots and potatoes. Cocktails are at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Music by The Vibronauts, with special guest appearances by Legion family members Eric Stefanik and Doug Doble at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call the Post at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Trash to Treasure
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, seeks vendors for an Arts & Crafts Trash to Treasure Swap Meet Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23. Inside tables are$20. Parking spots are $10-$20. No food vendors. Call Laura at 941-662-5503 or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com for application.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Elks Youth Camp
The Englewood Elks Lodge announced that camp registration is now open for the Florida Elks Youth Camp. The Lodge will sponsor 100 children in the community between the ages of 9 to 13 to attend the camp at no cost to their families. The dates are July 7-13, 2019. Please register ASAP because the deadline is Feb. 28. If you have any questions or would like information, please contact Estelle Dichazi at 941-223-4008.
Bluegrass in the ParkEveryone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set for Dec. 13 to April 15, 2019.
AMVETS KaraokeEnglewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
Lions Club flea market
Englewood Lions Club on 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting its Flea Market starting the second Sunday of every month through March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On March 10, the Suncoast Blood Bank Bus will be on site for donations. Inside tables are available for $20 each. Vendor spots outside are available for $15 each. For more information, call Diane at 941-681-2161.
Sacred music
A new spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Cook with Chef Warren
Charlotte County Community Services will present Cooking with Chef Warren, a free program held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. Chef Warren Caterson is the author of “Table for Two” and other books that teach cooking healthy and inexpensive meals. March 7’s program will be “Irish Cuisine.” For more information, call the library at 941-681-3739.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. March 14 at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets twice monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.