Jacob Davis benefit
Zeke's Uptown Bar & Grill has planned a benefit for the family of Jacob Davis, an employee of the restaurant who died in May as the result of a vehicle crash in Englewood. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 15 at the restaurant, 115 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. It will include raffle drawings and a donation of 10% of sales to help the family with expenses. For more information or to donate, contact Dale or Amber at 941-460-9353.
AMVETS 777 Auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary will have its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. The Post encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and helping veterans in our area who need assistance. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for information.
Tringali Roller Rink
Update: The roller hockey rink at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood will be closed for repair and maintenance through June 20. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Legion Chikin’ Dinner
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will have a “Not Yo Mama’s Chikin’ Dinner and Redneck Fashion Show” from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Post. Come have a delicious one-half baked chikin’, salads, baked beans and cornbread, with watermelon for dessert. Tickets are $10 each in advance and $12 after June 7 or at the door. After dinner see our fantastic Redneck Fashion show featuring such items as a “Spaghetti strap” dress, a “Ball” gown, and “Tube” socks! Don’t miss out on this event! Contact the Post at 697-3616 for further information and tickets.
Free hurricane seminar
Community Presbyterian Church will host a Hurricane Preparedness Seminar at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the church's Kastner Hall, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Ed McCrane, Emergency Management Chief from Sarasota County, and Charlotte County Emergency Manager Jerry Mallet (or Patrick Fuller) will be guest speakers. The event is free and open to the public. Get refreshments and a disaster kit. For more information, contact the church at 941-474-9579.
Suicide prevention seminar
Englewood CHAT in partnership with the Englewood Community Coalition is organizing a free seminar on suicide prevention set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 19 at the Suncoast Auditorium at the Englewood Community Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Aleksandra Fitzgibbons at 941-861-2779 or by email at Aleksandra.Fitzgibbons@flhealth.gov.
Bunco at AMVETS 777
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary of Englewood, 3386 N. Access Road, will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. June 19. The cost is $5 to play and the public is welcome. There will also be raffle and sandwiches to purchase. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for further information.
Auction helps animals
The management and staff of Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida, Englewood, is having a month-long silent auction that ends June 30. Items consist of wall art, memorabilia and promotional items from the restaurant, and are on display inside. There is no fee for registration or bidding. All proceeds to benefit Suncoast Humane Society. Visit Prime Time's Facebook page or the Suncoast Humane Society website, www.humane.org.
Father's Day fundraiser
First Baptist Church of Englewood will have a special Father's Day breakfast from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the church, 278 S. Mango St., Englewood. Each father will get a free omelet. The breakfast is part of a series of fundraisers designed to pay for a new roof at the church. For more information, call 941-474-2473.
Playground renovations
The playground at South Gulf Cove Park, 10150 Amicola St., Gulf Cove, will undergo renovations from June 17 through July 8. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call the post at 941-460-8755.
