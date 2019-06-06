Pioneer Days meetings
The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee meets at 6 p.m. the second and last Mondays of each month. These meetings are open to the public at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. The next meeting is June 10. Dates, events and volunteer opportunities for the Pioneer Days celebration will be discussed. Anyone interested in volunteering for any event is encouraged to attend or send an email with contact information to info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Please visit, www.englewoodpioneerdays.com for more information about volunteer opportunities, vendor applications and updated information.
Tringali
Roller Rink
The roller hockey rink at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be closed for repair and maintenance through June 9. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sunrise
Rotary golf
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary will have its annual golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s The Hills course, 100 Rotonda Cirle, Rotonda West. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per team, which includes a barbecue hog roast lunch and awards ceremony. All proceeds benefit the club’s nonprofit. For more information or to sign up, contact Joe Cataldo at 941-268-3220 or jcataldo24@hotmail.com.
