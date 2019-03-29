Veterans honored
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to come to the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery at 8 a.m. today, National Vietnam Veterans Day, to decorate veterans graves with small American flags. Following the flag-placing ceremony, everyone is invited across the street to the chamber’s community room for a brief program. Breakfast will follow courtesy of Mason Financial Group, Karin Dubbs, Keller Williams Realty Gold and The Windsor of Venice. Keith and Laurie Farlow of Farlow’s on the Water will provide the flags. For more information, visit www.englewoodchamber.com or call 941-474-5511.
Spring Fine Arts
The Rotary Club of Englewood presents the 38th Annual Spring Fine Arts Festival is this weekend, March 30-31, on West Dearborn Street in Englewood. The festival features many art displays and vendors, plus food adn beverages from local restaurants and vendors, live music, and shopping throughout the popular Dearborn Street stores. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rotarians will ask for a $2 donation that benefits the Englewood Rotary Youth Foundation. For more information, visit www.englewood rotary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.