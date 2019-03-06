Mac Users
The meeting time for the Englewood Macintosh User Group has been changed to 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the next two months, March 7 and April 4. The group normally meets on the first Thursday of the month at Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. Thursday’s meeting will feature a Q & A period with presentations on iCloud Accounts by Tom Vandenberg and Fonts by Carl Schwartz. If time allows Carl Gaites will demo a way to stop E-Mail spam. EAMUG meetings are free and open to users of Apple devices who want to improve their skill on a Mac Computer, iPhone, iPod or iPad. No need to sign up in advance. More information is available at www.EAMUG.org.
Pool repairs
The activity pool at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood, will be closed for repair Thursday and Friday. The pool will reopen on March 9, 2019. The main pool will remain open during this time. For information, contact Brenda Sisk at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
