Mac users group
The meeting time for the Englewood Macintosh User Group has been changed to 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the April 4 meeting. The group normally meets on the first Thursday of the month at Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library. The March meeting will feature a Q & A period with presentations on iCloud Accounts by Tom Vandenberg and Fonts by Carl Schwartz. If time allows Carl Gaites will demo a way to stop E-Mail spam. EAMUG meetings are free and open to users of Apple devices who want to improve their skill on a Mac Computer, iPhone, iPod or iPad. No need to sign up in advance. More information is available at www.EAMUG.org.
Ladies Nite Out
Body Shaping Fitness is planning its annual Ladies Nite Out benefit for the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. It’s set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 4 at the fitness center, 1499 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Body Shaping owner Paige Lis has invited several vendors to come in and offer their wares for a shopping experience. Vendors pay a $30 fee and offer jewelry, clothing and a whole host of goods and services. Members of the community are invited to come in for free and check it out and have a good time. All proceeds from the vendor fees benefit the Engelwood Area Cancer Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps cancer patients and their families. For more information about vending or attending, call 941-473-5438 or email bodyshapingfitness @gmail.com.
AMVETS golf scramble
The First Annual Golf Scramble sponsored by Englewood’s AMVETS Post 777 will begin at 8:30 a.m. April 5 at The Hills Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. All area golfer are welcome, including individuals and foursomes. In addition to 18 holes of golf, the event will feature many prizes for men, women and golfers over 70, and a banquet. For more information and reservations, call Andy Hackleman, Post 777 First Vice Commander, at 941-830-5082.
Rotonda Woman’s Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting April 11 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time begins at 9:30 am followed by meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the Arts Community Service Program committee will be honored to present a Japanese Tea Ceremony along with a Japanese Kimono display. The club encourages mMembership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community and for those less fortunate. For further information go to www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact Membership Chairman Clare at 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents; guests are always welcome.
Legion golf, ball drop
American Legion Post 113’s 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament and Ball Drop is set for noon April 13 at Rotonda Longmarsh Golf Course, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. The scramble tournament is $65 per person, and includes dinner by Blacken Blue BBQ. The ball drop is set for 11:30 a.m. near the first tee. There will be a hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin prizes. Proceeds benefit Post 113 Welfare Fund and Fish’n For Heroes, a local nonprofit that takes wounded veterans on free charter fishing trips. For more information and to register, call 941-697-3616.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Bluegrass in the Park
Everyone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music at the Englewood Opry from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set to run through April 15. Call 207-593-2616 for information.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
