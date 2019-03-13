Tringali closure
Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be closed for gymnasium renovations Thursday and Friday. The facility will reopen Saturday for regularly scheduled programs. For information, contact Marc Solomon, recreation superintendent at 941-681-3741 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Cornhole tourney for cheer
Southwest Allstar Cheer is having a cornhole tournament to help send two cheer teams to the U.S. Final in Virginia Beach in May. The tournament is set for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 30 at End Zone, 2440 S McCall Road. Entry Fee $50 per team or $25 per person. Payout will be $200 for first place, $100 for second and $75 for third, based on 32 teams. Deadline to enter is March 24. There will be a silent auction and a set of corn hole boards will be raffled.
For more information about entering, or to make a donation, please contact Lori Kimberlin at 941-586-8946 or email her at Lkimbe4440@verizon.net. Checks may be sent to 4064 N. Access Road, Englewood 34224.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. tonight at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets twice monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Woman’s Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will meet Thursday at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time is 9:30 a.m., followed by meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the Conservation Community Service Program committee’s guest speaker will be Thomas Becker, a Florida Friendly Landscaping Program Assistant with the UF/IFAS. His presentation will be native wild flowers and butterflies. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community and for those less fortunate. For further information visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact Membership Chairman Clare at 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents. Guests are always welcome.
St. Patrick’s dinner
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West will have a St. Patrick’s Day dinner dance Saturday. Dinner is $15 and includes corned beef and cabbage with carrots and potatoes. Cocktails are at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Music by The Vibronauts, with special guest appearances by Legion family members Eric Stefanik and Doug Doble at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call the Post at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Corned beef, cabbage
The Englewood Lions will have a Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road. Dinner will be corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $12 advance (call 698-7508 or any Lion member by March 12), or $13 at the door. Take-outs are available. All profits benefit local community projects. Please bring used eyeglasses for recycling to those in need.
John Tuff & Friends
PEO Chapter JA will present “An Evening of Country Classics” with John Tuff & Friends at 7 p.m. March 22 at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Enjoy hits from legends like Johnny Cash, Hank Snow, Ernest Tubb, George Jones, Johnny Horton and more. Shari Frink, an Englewood singer/songwriter, will be a special guest performer. Tickets are $10. For tickets, contact Linda at 941-504-8060 or Annette at 303-915-2690 All funds raised will go the P.E.O. Chapter JA to support projects for educating women.
Ride for a Cure
The 10th annual Ride for a Cure bicycle poker run is set for 10 a.m. March 23 starting and ending at Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida Road, Englewood. Riders donate $20 and ride to various locations, mostly in the Grove City neighborhood along Placida Road, collecting cards for a poker hand. Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. First 50 to register get a commemorative T-shirt. For more information, call Denise Lanes at 941-468-5051.
Trash to Treasure
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, seeks vendors for an Arts & Crafts Trash to Treasure Swap Meet Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23. Inside tables are$20. Parking spots are $10-$20. No food vendors. Call Laura at 941-662-5503 or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com for application.
Spring Fling
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have an afternoon of fun and prizes at its Annual Spring Fling Luncheon and Fashion Show, set for 11:30 a.m. March 23. There will be door prizes, opportunity drawings and fantastic fashions. The donation is $30 and proceeds will benefit Kids Needs and Take Stock in Children. For information and tickets, please call Linda Gagnon at 603-533-1547.
Book sale
The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club is sponsoring a new and used book sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. March 23. The proceeds benefit Englewood Elementary School’s Reading Recovery Program. Books will be $1 for hardbacks, 50 cents for paperbacks (or 4 for a $1) with varying prices for coffee table books. If you would like to donate books for the event, please notify either Jo-Anne at 941-626-4797 or Terri at 941-474-3520.
Mac users group
The meeting time for the Englewood Macintosh User Group has been changed to 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the April 4 meeting. The group normally meets on the first Thursday of the month at Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library. The March meeting will feature a Q & A period with presentations on iCloud Accounts by Tom Vandenberg and Fonts by Carl Schwartz. If time allows Carl Gaites will demo a way to stop E-Mail spam. EAMUG meetings are free and open to users of Apple devices who want to improve their skill on a Mac Computer, iPhone, iPod or iPad. No need to sign up in advance. More information is available at www.EAMUG.org.
Legion golf, ball drop
American Legion Post 113’s 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament and Ball Drop is set for noon April 13 at Rotonda Longmarsh Golf Course, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. The scramble tournament is $65 per person, and includes dinner by Blacken Blue BBQ. The ball drop is set for 11:30 a.m. near the first tee. There will be a hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin prizes. Proceeds benefit Post 113 Welfare Fund and Fish’n For Heroes, a local nonprofit that takes wounded veterans on free charter fishing trips. For more information and to register, call 941-697-3616.
