The meeting time for the Englewood Macintosh User Group has been changed to 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the next two months, March 7 and April 4. The group normally meets on the first Thursday of the month at Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library. Today’s meeting will feature a Q & A period with presentations on iCloud Accounts by Tom Vandenberg and Fonts by Carl Schwartz. If time allows Carl Gaites will demo a way to stop Email spam.
EAMUG meetings are free and open to users of Apple devices who want to improve their skill on a Mac Computer, iPhone, iPod or iPad. No need to sign up in advance. More information is available at www.EAMUG.org.
Pool repairs
The activity pool at the The Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood, will be closed for repair today and Friday. The pool will reopen Saturday. The main pool will remain open during this time. For information, contact Brenda Sisk at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Tringali closure
Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be closed for gymnasium renovations March 14-15. The facility will reopen March 16 for regularly scheduled programs. For information, contact Marc Solomon, recreation superintendent at 941-681-3741 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Plant Native DayThe Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society will hold its 16th Annual “Plant Native” Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. This half-day event is free and open to the public. The theme this year is “Shade: Planting for it & Planting in it.” Learn about the various native trees, palms and shrubs that can be used to create shade in your sunny yard. Find out which native shrubs, ferns, ground covers and wildflowers do well in a shady landscape. Guest speaker is Laurel Schiller, Florida Native Plants of Sarasota, who will use live plants to demonstrate. The lecture will be between 10 a.m. and noon. Her nursery plants will be offered for sale, beginning at 9 a.m., outside the Environmental Center during the day’s program. Mangrove Chapter members will also be offering their home-grown native plants for donations out in the Native Plant Demonstration Garden. The Peace River Butterfly Society is also participating in the event, with their monarch-raising paraphernalia, as well as nectar and larval host plants for sale at their booth. Additionally, educational handouts will be available, a light refreshment will be served and the program will be followed by a choice of a Garden Tour or Guided Trail Walk. For more information, contact Cedar Point Environmental Park at 941-475-0769.
Woodstock tribute
The Englewood Elks present Feelin’ Alright!, tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock starring Pat Surface and American Pie at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $25 plus tax with an optional dinners for $15 or $20 plus tax. For information call 941-474-1404.
Phosphate talk
Captain Paul DeGaeta, co-founder of Peace River-Charlotte Harbor Environmental Awareness Group, will speak at 3 p.m. Saturday at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The event is hosted by Englewood Indivisible.
DeGaeta’s presentation on the environmental risks of Mosaic’s phosphate mining comes in advance of an April 3 hearing at the DeSoto County Commission, which will reconsider its denial last July of Mosaic’s bid to rezone agricultural land for phosphate mining. The talk is free. For more information, visit EnglewoodIndivisible.org
Sailing classes
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewood Sailing Association’s Adult Sailing Class. Class will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily March 11-14 at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Cost is $195 per person and registration is open at the Englewood Family YMCA. You must be able to swim. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing and are trained in CPR and First Aid. For additional information contact Rosemary at 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org.
Card party
The St. Francis Women’s Guild monthly card party March 13 at the parish hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or board games until 2:30 p.m. Please make your reservations by calling 941-697-4899. The tickets are $7 which includes lunch, playing time and door prizes. Everyone is welcome.
Republican Club
The Republican Club of South Sarasota County serving Englewood, Laurel, Nokomis, Osprey and Venice will meet March 13 at the Venice Gardens Civic Assoc., 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Admission is free with a complimentary lunch at 11:30 a.m. The business meeting begins at noon followed by guest speaker for the month Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections for Sarasota County, who will describe his duties and how his team ensures the safety of the election results. All Republicans are invited.
Woman’s Club
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will meet March 14 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time is 9:30 a.m., followed by meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the Conservation Community Service Program committee’s guest speaker will be Thomas Becker, a Florida Friendly Landscaping Program Assistant with the UF/IFAS. His presentation will be native wild flowers and butterflies. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community and for those less fortunate. For further information visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact Membership Chairman Clare at 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents. Guests are always welcome.
Identity theft
The Friends of Englewood Charlotte Library will present a program by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Identity Theft & Scams from 1:30-3 p.m. March 13 at the library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. The speaker will be Sgt. Diane Young of the CCSO Economic Crimes Unit. The public is invited to this free talk. RSVP at www.eventbrite.com or email communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
St. Patrick’s dinner
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West will have a St. Patrick’s Day dinner dance March 16. Dinner is $15 and includes corned beef and cabbage with carrots and potatoes. Cocktails are at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Music by The Vibronauts, with special guest appearances by Legion family members Eric Stefanik and Doug Doble at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call the Post at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Corned beef, cabbage
The Englewood Lions will have a Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 4-7 p.m. March 16 at the Lions Club House, 4611 Placida Road. Dinner will be corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $12 advance (call 698-7508 or any Lion member by March 12), or $13 at the door. Take-outs are available. All profits benefit local community projects. Please bring used eyeglasses for recycling to those in need.
John Tuff & Friends
PEO Chapter JA will present “An Evening of Country Classics” with John Tuff & Friends at 7 p.m. March 22 at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Enjoy hits from legends like Johnny Cash, Hank Snow, Ernest Tubb, George Jones, Johnny Horton and more. Shari Frink, an Englewood singer/songwriter, will be a special guest performer. Tickets are $10. For tickets, contact Linda at 941-504-8060 or Annette at 303-915-2690 All funds raised will go the P.E.O. Chapter JA to support projects for educating women.
Ride for a Cure
The 10th annual Ride for a Cure bicycle poker run is set for 10 a.m. March 23 starting and ending at Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida Road, Englewood. Riders donate $20 and ride to various locations, mostly in the Grove City neighborhood along Placida Road, collecting cards for a poker hand. Proceeds benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. First 50 to register get a commemorative T-shirt. For more information, call Denise Lanes at 941-468-5051.
Trash to Treasure
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, seeks vendors for an Arts & Crafts Trash to Treasure Swap Meet Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23. Inside tables are$20. Parking spots are $10-$20. No food vendors. Call Laura at 941-662-5503 or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com for application.
Spring Fling luncheon, fashion show
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have an afternoon of fun and prizes at its Annual Spring Fling Luncheon and Fashion Show, set for 11:30 a.m. March 23. There will be door prizes, opportunity drawings and fantastic fashions. The donation is $30 and proceeds will benefit Kids Needs and Take Stock in Children. For information and tickets, please call Linda Gagnon at 603-533-1547.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Bluegrass in the ParkEveryone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set to run through April 15.
Borrow a life jacketThe Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS KaraokeEnglewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
Lions flea market
Englewood Lions Club on 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting its Flea Market starting the second Sunday of every month through March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Feb. 10 and March 10, the Suncoast Blood Bank Bus will be on site for donations. Inside tables are available for $20 each. Vendor spots outside are available for $15 each. For more information, call Diane at 941-681-2161.
Sacred music
A new spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. March 14 at the Media Center in Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening.
The committee meets twice monthly to organize fundraisers and plan for the event. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
