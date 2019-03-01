Elton John Tribute
Rus Anderson, Elton John Tribute artist will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $25 plus tax with an optional dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. for $15-20. For information call 941-474-1404.
Buchan Fly-in
The 13th Buchan Airport Fly-in Breakfast is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the airport grounds, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Enter at Osceola Drive. Parking and admission are free with donations accepted. The French Artisan will again cater a breakfast, which includes a choice of quiche, plus pastries, orange juice and coffee for $6. Organizers expect about 40 aircraft, including antique, experimental and aerobatic plans to be on hand for viewing and discussion with pilots, plus exhibits including radio-control aircraft, historic displays, information booths and raffles. Proceeds benefit local college scholarships. No pets. For information, contact Bill Bond at 941-475-4854 or billandtinabond@yahoo.com.
