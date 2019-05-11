Cowboy Poets in Concert
The Dougie’s Barn Concert Series in Englewood will kick off tonight with Southern rock touring band, The Cowboy Poets. The show will be held at Dougie’s Barn in North Englewood. Tickets are $10 for the music, or $25 will include a barbecue dinner. Proceeds will benefit the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s E.Y.E. on Nature program. For tickets and more information, visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
Tochdown Club golf
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club’s annual golf tournament is set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. May 18 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle. Cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per golfer. The tournament benefits the Lemon Bay High School Manta Rays football program. For more information, contact Holly Haynes at 941-270-2479 or Carla Bounds at 941-539-3700, visit lbtdclub.com or email lbtdclub@gmail.com to register online.
Big Luau planned
The Leadership Englewood Class of 2019 are throwing a Luau from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 18 at 40 Acres, 1500 Crestwood, Englewood. There will be a pig roast, live entertainment, cornhole tournament, liquor toss, cash bar and auctions. Tickets are $65. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels of Englewood, Project Phoenix of Englewood and The Homeless Coalition. For more information, contact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, Ext. 134 or email darcy.woods@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Free kayaking trips
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will have free kayak excursions leaving from Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 18, May 24 and May 29.
After an introductory program on safety and kayak handling, participants will walk a short distance to Lemon Bay where a small group of 10 participants will use 11-foot, sit-on, single-person kayaks to navigate the shallow water in search of dolphin, wading birds, and other marine life. All kayaks, life vests, paddles, and seats are provided.
Participation is limited to ages 16 and above; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so register at 941-475-0769. Visit www.ChecFlorida.org for additional kayak dates and other educational programs.
Free drivers education
Charlotte County Schools is having a free driver’s education program at Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Charlotte high schools. Registration deadline is May 21.
The program consists of six hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind-the-wheel driving beginning. Classroom sessions are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 4-6, and the first group begins driving on June 7. Driving days are Monday-Friday with two students per vehicle for eight consecutive weekdays at the same time each day for 90 minutes.
A .5 class credit is awarded for successfully completing all parts of the program, which includes classroom, driving, and homework. A certificate to submit to your insurance company is provided with the completion of the survey and the above requirements.
Applications are available at each school’s main office or guidance office and are due May 21. A student must have a Restricted Learner’s License by June 4. For additional questions, contact Ault’s Driver Education Center at 941-474-5125.
Flag football registration
Register now for summer flag football in Englewood, set for May 25-July 27. The Englewood Family YMCA and the Englewood Cats have planned this league for players in the third through eighth grades. Teams will be swapped weekly to allow each athlete to play with a new coach and teammates.
Teams will start play at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the Warren Loranger Englewood YMCA, 701 Medical Blvd. beginning May 25. Cost is $50 for members, $60 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, contact Jesse Sullivan at 941-475-1234 or JSullivan@ENGYMCA.org. Visit www.SWFYMCA.org for more information.
Garden plant sale
The Family Garden Club of Englewood has planned a garden plant sale for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1852 Whispering Pines Circle, Englewood. The featured plant will be aloe vera, and other plants will include Brazilian red cloak, zonal (perennial) geraniums, palms, bromeliads, glory bower, turk’s cap, fire spike and many others that are grown by members in their own back yards. Locally grown plants do not experience the shock of moving from a greenhouse to the conditions of an outdoor environment. All proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund. Visit www.fgcefl.com for more information.
Giant rummage sale
The American Legion Post 113 will have a Giant Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Come in for a great assortment of treasures for everyone. There will be food available for purchase. Contact the Post at alp113.com or 697-3616 for further information.
Cape Haze trail closed
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail will be closed this week. The trail, which runs from Rotonda Boulevard East to Brig Street, will reopen Saturday. For information, contact Bill Thornton at 941-764-4541 or William.Thornton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Pancake breakfast
Knights of Columbus Council 7672 will prepare and serve a wonderful warm breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausages, juice and coffee from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 6265 Placida Road, Grove City. Cost is $6 per person and kids under 12 eat for free. Proceeds go to local charities and tickets may be purchased at the door.
AMVETS 777 Bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. Monday at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewoood. $5 to play and sandwiches are available to purchase. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for more information.
AMVETS 777 Auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary will have its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. The post encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working to help veterans in our area who are less fortunate and need assistance. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for further information.
Memorial Day BBQ
The Jewish Congregation of Venice will hold a Memorial Day barbecue at 1 p.m. May 27 at the center, at 600 North Auburn Road in Venice. Sponsored by the Jewish War Veterans under Post Commander Bob Aaron and the JCV Social Committee, the menu will consist of hot dogs, hamburgers, side dishes, desserts, and beverages. In addition, a full length feature film will be shown. Cost is $8 for members, $10 for non-members. Call 941-484-9022 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for information and reservations.
Scholarship golf tourney
The Education, Athletics & Excellence Scholarship Foundation will have its 6th annual golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. June 1 at Lemon Bay Golf Club, 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive. Cost to play is $80 per person, or $90 after May 24, and includes green and cart fees and luncheon at the awards ceremony. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. Play with former NFL players and support scholarships for local students. Sponsorships are available at several levels. Contact Rhondy Weston at 941-286-1548 or rhondyweston@gmail.com.
Hurricane seminar
Englewood United Methodist Church will host its annual free community Hurricane Awareness Seminar from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Guest speakers will be Sarasota County’s emergency management director Edward McCrane, Charlotte County’s emergency management director Jerry Mallet, and Bridgette Montalvo of the American Red Cross. There will also be representatives from many organizations on hand with table displays, plus information on evacuation routes, shelters, preparations for your family, home, pets and more.
The church is accepting nonperishable food donations for Englewood Helping Hand. and the Suncoast Community Blood Mobile will be on site for donations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call Sue at 941-270-2505.
Borrow a life jacketThe Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
