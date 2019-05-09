Tom Adams Bridge
Workers will conduct intermittent lane closures on Englewood’s Tom Adams Bridge from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day this week until Friday for maintenance work on the bridge.
The bridge had problems last week when Charlotte County Public Works had to repair and realign pins that hold down the drawbridge. The county first closed the bridge to boat traffic Wednesday.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Patrick Ferriter at 941-626-1825 or Patrick.Ferriter@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Cape Haze trail closed
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail will be closed this week. The trail, which runs from Rotonda Boulevard East to Brig Street, will reopen Saturday. For information, contact Bill Thornton at 941-764-4541 or William.Thornton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Garden plant sale
The Family Garden Club of Englewood has planned a garden plant sale for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1852 Whispering Pines Circle, Englewood. The featured plant will be aloe vera, and other plants will include Brazilian red cloak, zonal (perennial) geraniums, palms, bromeliads, glory bower, turk’s cap, fire spike and many others that are grown by members in their own back yards. Locally grown plants do not experience the shock of moving from a greenhouse to the conditions of an outdoor environment. All proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund. Visit www.fgcefl.com for more information.
Giant rummage sale
The American Legion Post 113 will have a Giant Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Come in for a great assortment of treasures for everyone. There will be food available for purchase. Contact the Post at alp113.com or 941-697-3616 for further information.
AMVETS 777 Bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. May 13 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewoood. Cost to play is $5, and sandwiches are available to purchase. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for more information.
AMVETS 777 Auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary will have its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. May 13 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. The post encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working to help veterans in our area who are less fortunate and need assistance. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for further information.
Tochdown Club golf tournament
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club’s annual golf tournament is set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. May 18 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle. Cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per golfer.
The tournament benefits the Lemon Bay High School Manta Rays football program. For more information, contact Holly Haynes at 941-270-2479 or Carla Bounds at 941-539-3700, visit lbtdclub.com or email lbtdclub@gmail.com to register online.
Free drivers education
Charlotte County Schools is having a free driver’s education program at Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Charlotte high schools. Registration deadline is May 21.
The program consists of six hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind-the-wheel driving beginning. Classroom sessions are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 4-6, and the first group begins driving on June 7. Driving days are Monday-Friday with two students per vehicle for eight consecutive weekdays at the same time each day for 90 minutes.
A .5 class credit is awarded for successfully completing all parts of the program, which includes classroom, driving, and homework. A certificate to submit to your insurance company is provided with the completion of the survey and the above requirements.
Applications are available at each school’s main office or guidance office and are due May 21. A student must have a Restricted Learner’s License by June 4. For additional questions, contact Ault’s Driver Education Center at 941-474-5125.
Flag football registration
Registration is open for summer flag football in Englewood, set for May 25-July 27. The Englewood Family YMCA and the Englewood Cats have planned this league for players in the third through eighth grades. Teams will be swapped weekly to allow each athlete to play with a new coach and teammates.
Teams will start play at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the Warren Loranger Englewood YMCA, 701 Medical Blvd. beginning May 25. Cost is $50 for members, $60 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, contact Jesse Sullivan at 941-475-1234 or JSullivan@ENGYMCA.org. Visit www.SWFYMCA.org for more information.
Scholarship golf tourney
The Education, Athletics & Excellence Scholarship Foundation will have its 6th annual golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. June 1 at Lemon Bay Golf Club, 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive. Cost to play is $80 per person, or $90 after May 24, and includes green and cart fees and luncheon at the awards ceremony. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. Play with former NFL players and support scholarships for local students. Sponsorships are available at several levels. Contact Rhondy Weston at 941-286-1548 or rhondyweston@gmail.com.
Hurricane seminar
Englewood United Methodist Church will host its annual free community Hurricane Awareness Seminar from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Guest speakers will be Sarasota County’s emergency management director Edward McCrane, Charlotte County’s emergency management director Jerry Mallet, and Bridgette Montalvo of the American Red Cross. There will also be representatives from many organizations with table displays, plus information on evacuation routes, shelters, preparations for your family, home, pets and more.
The church is accepting nonperishable food donations for Englewood Helping Hand, and the Suncoast Community Blood Mobile will be on site for donations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call Sue at 941-270-2505.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.