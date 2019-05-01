Cape Haze trail
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail will be closed this week for utility work. The trail, which runs from Rotonda Boulevard East to Brig Street, will reopen May 11. For information, contact Bill Thornton at 941-764-4541 or William.Thornton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free drivers ed
Charlotte County Schools is having a free driver’s education program at Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Charlotte high schools. Registration deadline is May 21. The program consists of six hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind-the-wheel driving beginning. Classroom sessions are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 4-6, and the first group begins driving on June 7. Driving days are Monday-Friday with two students per vehicle for eight consecutive weekdays at the same time each day for 90 minutes.
A 0.5 class credit is awarded for successfully completing all parts of the program, which includes classroom, driving, and homework. A certificate to submit to your insurance company is provided with the completion of the survey and the above requirements. Applications are available at each school’s main office or guidance office and are due May 21. A student must have a Restricted Learner’s License by June 4. For additional questions, contact Ault’s Driver Education Center at 941-474-5125.
Water quality monitors
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center needs volunteers to participate in the Volunteer Water Quality Monitoring Network. Volunteers travel to one of 16 predetermined land-based sites from Alligator Creek in South Venice to Bull Bay in Placida to test the water for various parameters such as pH, dissolved oxygen and salinity. The information is collected and stored in a database with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and is made available to many organizations and agencies to help maintain good water quality in Lemon Bay. All volunteers are trained and equipment is provided. A training session is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. Call 941-475-0769 for information.
Derby Day in Englewood
A taste of the Kentucky Derby is coming to Englewood. It will be held on the grounds of Branded Hearts Stables on Morningside Drive from 4-9 p.m. May 4. Derby Day will be like no other derby viewing party in Southwest Florida. The festivities will include a “Taste of the Derby” provided by 12 local restaurants, an open bar with featured bourbon libations, chance race wagering, “Horseplay” games, a parade of horses from Branded Hearts Stables, a “Hattitude” competition for the ladies and of course, the live viewing of the official 145th Run for the Roses. Proceeds benefit the Englewood Beach WaterFest and Branded Hearts Stables non-profit organization. Tickets are $125 and may be purchased at EnglewoodBeachWaterfest.Com.
St. Francis cards
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be Wednesday at the church’s Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a hot lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or board games until 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 which includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome. Reserve at www.sfoachurch.com-Parish Forms-Card Party Reservation Form or call 941-697-4899.
Mac users meet
The Englewood Area Macintosh User Group will meet from 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. Presenters include Curt Lundeen with “Word Perfect to Pages, An Archimedes Moment,” and Carl Gaites about “Dealing with Spam.” The usual question-and-answer period along with announcements from group president Tom Vandenberg will open the meeting.
Since the group does not meet in the summer months, a Summer Recess Party with light refreshments will follow. Of interest to all members, the group’s 12-year-old MacBook laptop computer will be auctioned off. In addition, members are invited to bring some of their old well-used equipment for sharing on a “Swap” Table. For more details check www.eamug.org.
AMVETS 777 Bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. May 13 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewoood. $5 to play and sandwiches are available to purchase. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for more information.
AMVETS 777 Auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary will have its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. May 13 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. The post encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working to help veterans in our area who are less fortunate and need assistance. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for further information.
Borrow a life jacketThe Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
Project Graduation
Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation committee will meet at 7 p.m. May 9 at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. This is the last meeting before decorating starts.
The committee is part of a nonprofit organization that plans a graduation-night gathering each year for the Lemon Bay graduating class. The all-night event includes games, activities, dancing, prizes, a memory walk and lots of food. Graduating seniors are encouraged to stay with their classmates one last time in this safe environment for the entire evening. Parents of all LBHS students are invited to participate. For more information, email projgradlbhs@yahoo.com, like Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation on Facebook, or plan to attend a meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.