Tochdown Club golf tournament
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club’s annual golf tournament is set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. May 18 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle. Cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per golfer.
The tournament benefits the Lemon Bay High School Manta Rays football program. For more information, contact Holly Haynes at 941-270-2479 or Carla Bounds at 941-539-3700, visit lbtdclub.com or email lbtdclub@gmail.com to register online.
Giant rummage sale
The American Legion Post 113 will have a Giant Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11, at the Post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Come in for a great assortment of treasures for everyone. There will be food available for purchase. Contact the Post at alp113.com or 697-3616 for further information.
Cape Haze trail closed
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail will be closed this week. The trail, which runs from Rotonda Boulevard East to Brig Street, will reopen May 11. For information, contact Bill Thornton at 941-764-4541 or William.Thornton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
AMVETS 777 Bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. May 13 at the Post,3386 N. Access Road, Englewoood. $5 to play and sandwiches are available to purchase. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for more information.
AMVETS 777 Auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary will have its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. May 13 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. The post encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working to help veterans in our area who are less fortunate and need assistance. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for further information.
Free drivers education
Charlotte County Schools is having a free driver’s education program at Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Charlotte high schools. Registration deadline is May 21.
The program consists of six hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind-the-wheel driving beginning. Classroom sessions are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 4-6, and the first group begins driving on June 7. Driving days are Monday-Friday with two students per vehicle for eight consecutive weekdays at the same time each day for 90 minutes. A .5 class credit is awarded for successfully completing all parts of the program, which includes classroom, driving, and homework. A certificate to submit to your insurance company is provided with the completion of the survey and the above requirements.
Applications are available at each school’s main office or guidance office and are due May 21. A student must have a Restricted Learner’s License by June 4. For additional questions, contact Ault’s Driver Education Center at 941-474-5125.
Borrow a life jacketThe Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS KaraokeEnglewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
