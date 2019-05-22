Memorial Day
The public is invited to a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood. The free event will include a 21-gun salute and special guest speaker. For more information, contact Gulf Pines Memorial Park at 941-474-2413 or Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 941-474-5575, or visit LemonBayFH.com.
Tringali Roller Rink
The roller hockey rink at Tringali Park will be closed for repair and maintenance June 3 through June 9. The rink is at 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free kayaking trips
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will have free kayak excursions leaving from Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 24 and May 29.
After an introductory program on safety and kayak handling, participants will walk a short distance to Lemon Bay where a small group of 10 participants will use 11-foot, sit-on, single-person kayaks to navigate the shallow water in search of dolphin, wading birds, and other marine life. All kayaks, life vests, paddles, and seats are provided.
Participation is limited to ages 16 and above; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so register at 941-475-0769. Visit www.ChecFlorida.org for additional kayak dates and other educational programs.
Flag football
Register now for summer flag football in Englewood, set for May 25-July 27. The Englewood Family YMCA and the Englewood Cats have planned this league for players in the third through eighth grades. Teams will be swapped weekly to allow each athlete to play with a new coach and teammates.
Teams will start play at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the Warren Loranger Englewood YMCA, 701 Medical Blvd. beginning May 25. Cost is $50 for members, $60 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, contact Jesse Sullivan at 941-475-1234 or JSullivan@ENGYMCA.org. Visit www.SWFYMCA.org for more information.
Memorial Day BBQ
The Jewish Congregation of Venice will hold a Memorial Day barbecue at 1 p.m. May 27 at the center, at 600 North Auburn Road in Venice. Sponsored by the Jewish War Veterans under Post Commander Bob Aaron and the JCV Social Committee, the menu will consist of hot dogs, hamburgers, side dishes, desserts, and beverages. In addition, a full length feature film will be shown. Cost is $8 for members, $10 for non-members. Call 941-484-9022 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for information and reservations.
Scholarship golf
The Education, Athletics & Excellence Scholarship Foundation will have its 6th annual golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. June 1 at Lemon Bay Golf Club, 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive. Cost to play is $80 per person, or $90 after May 24, and includes green and cart fees and luncheon at the awards ceremony. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. Play with former NFL players and support scholarships for local students. Sponsorships are available at several levels. Contact Rhondy Weston at 941-286-1548 or rhondyweston@gmail.com.
Kick-Off the summer
The Englewood Area Athletic Association has planned an Englewood Cats Kick-Off Extravaganza for 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the Larry Nichol Field at 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Celebrate the beginning of summer. The event will include a fundraising barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, soda and more. Parents can register their children for the fall season of football and cheer.
Friends of Elsie Quirk
The Friends of Elsie Quirk Library will gather at 2:30 p.m. May 30 at the upstairs meeting room of the library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, for their annual meeting. All interested are residents are invited. The Friends provide books, technical equipment, volunteer opportunities, and community programs for all age groups at the library.
Hurricane seminar
Englewood United Methodist Church will host its annual free community Hurricane Awareness Seminar from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 in the church's Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Guest speakers will be Sarasota County's emergency management director Edward McCrane, Charlotte County's emergency management director Jerry Mallet, and Bridgette Montalvo of the American Red Cross. There will also be representatives from many organizations on hand with table displays, plus information on evacuation routes, shelters, preparations for your family, home, pets and more.
The church is accepting nonperishable food donations for Englewood Helping Hand. and the Suncoast Community Blood Mobile will be on site for donations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call Sue at 941-270-2505.
Legion Chikin’ Dinner
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will have a “Not Yo Mama’s Chikin’ Dinner and Redneck Fashion Show” from 4-6 p.m. June 8 at the Post. Come have a delicious one-half baked chikin’, salads, baked beans and cornbread, with watermelon for dessert. Tickets are $10 each in advance and $12 after June 7 or at the door. After dinner see our fantastic Redneck Fashion show featuring such items as a “Spaghetti strap” dress, a “Ball” gown, and “Tube” socks! Don’t miss out on this event! Contact the Post at 697-3616 for further information and tickets.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
