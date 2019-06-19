Free hurricane seminar
Community Presbyterian Church will host a Hurricane Preparedness Seminar at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the church's Kastner Hall, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Ed McCrane, Emergency Management Chief from Sarasota County, and Charlotte County Emergency Manager Jerry Mallet (or Patrick Fuller) will be guest speakers. The event is free and open to the public. Get refreshments and a disaster kit. For more information, contact the church at 941-474-9579.
Suicide prevention seminar
Englewood CHAT in partnership with the Englewood Community Coalition is organizing a free seminar on suicide prevention set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 19 at the Suncoast Auditorium at the Englewood Community Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Aleksandra Fitzgibbons at 941-861-2779 or by email at Aleksandra.Fitzgibbons@flhealth.gov.
Bunco at AMVETS 777
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary of Englewood, 3386 N. Access Road, will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. June 19. The cost is $5 to play and the public is welcome. There will also be raffle and sandwiches to purchase. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for further information.
Tringali Roller Rink
Update: The roller hockey rink at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood will be closed for repair and maintenance through June 20. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Lung cancer prevention program
The Englewood Area Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Resource Network will present a special free program on the importance and availability of lung cancer screening from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Suncoast Auditorium at Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. Experts from Sarasota and Charlotte counties will talk about the free and low-cost lung cancer screening programs. Lung cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in our counties, but the deadliest by far. More than twice as many people will be diagnosed with breast cancer versus lung cancer each year. The mortality rate for lung cancer is more than double than that for breast cancer. Lack of early screening for lung cancer means lung cancer is usually detected at a late stage.
Please visit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation Facebook page for event details and visit The Lung Cancer Alliance site for a wealth of educational materials lungcanceralliance.org.
Auction helps animals
The management and staff of Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida, Englewood, is having a month-long silent auction that ends June 30. Items consist of wall art, memorabilia and promotional items from the restaurant, and are on display inside. There is no fee for registration or bidding. All proceeds to benefit Suncoast Humane Society. Visit Prime Time's Facebook page or the Suncoast Humane Society website, www.humane.org.
Playground renovations
The playground at South Gulf Cove Park, 10150 Amicola St., Gulf Cove, will undergo renovations through July 8. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call the post at 941-460-8755.
RECURRING
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering is held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. The next session is July 16. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Pioneer Days meetings
The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee meets at 6 p.m. the second and last Mondays of each month. These meetings are open to the public at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. The next meeting is June 24. Dates, events and volunteer opportunities for the Pioneer Days celebration will be discussed. Anyone interested in volunteering for any event is encouraged to attend or send an email with contact information to info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Please visit, www.englewoodpioneerdays.com for more information about volunteer opportunities, vendor applications and updated information.
