Englewood Fireworks
Englewood's fireworks display will once again launch from Blind Pass Beach (Middle Beach) on Manasota Key at about 9:05 p.m. July 4, courtesy of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary. The viewing area is anywhere along the Lemon Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway, from Tom Adams Bridge to Englewood Isles, and along Manasota Key, and at mainland locations like West Dearborn Street, Lemon Bay Park and Indian Mound Park. A great place to watch is the Rotary's VIP tent, set up in the back parking lot of Blind Pass Beach, which includes VIP parking. For more information and to get tickets for the VIP, or to donate to the nonprofit fireworks fund, visit www.englewoodfireworks.com
AMVETS anniversary
AMVETS Post 777 of Englewood will hold a special one-year anniversary party July 4 at the post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. There will be free music and food from noon to 4 p.m. The Big Red Bus will be theer from 12:30-3 p.m. for blood donations. All donors will get a voucher for a free movie ticket, plus a wellness check with their donation. All are welcome. For more information about the club or the event, please call 941-460-8755.
Legion Post 113 July 4th
American Legion Post 113 of Rotonda will have a Fourth of July celebration from 1-5 p.m. Thursday July 4 at the post, 3436 Indiana Road. Everyone, including non-members are invited to join in the fun. The Legion family will be having music, fun games, and hamburgers, hot dogs, side salads and ice cream. Enjoy a great lunch with friends and stay for the energized music of "Seasons of Sound. For information, call 941-697-3616.
Tringali Roller Rink
Second update: The roller hockey rink at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood will be closed for repair and maintenance until further notice. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Playground renovations
The playground at South Gulf Cove Park, 10150 Amicola St., Gulf Cove, will undergo renovations through July 8. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Fashion show planned
Ivy’s on Dearborn is having a special Christmas in July fundraising fashion show for a local warrior, Bobbie Sue Burton, who continues to fight for her life. Burton is director of the nonprofit Project Phoenix, which helps families and children in need. The show will be 5-8 p.m. July 15 at La Stanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Tickets are $50 and feature dinner, music and the fashion show. There will be raffles, and all proceeds to go to Bobbie Sue Burton and Project Phoenix. Tickets are available at Ivy’s on Dearborn or La Stanza Ristorante.
Englewood Community Cleanup
Bring your discarded household items, yard waste, tree trimmings, junk and other garbage or refuse to the Englewood Community Cleanup, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20 at the following locations:
• The vacant lot at South McCall Road and 201 W. Dearborn St.
• VFW Clyde E. Lassen Memorial Post 10178, 550 N. McCall Road.
• Buchan Airport on Old Englewood Road.
Dumpsters will be available to residential customers. Waste Management will be accepting electronics, appliances and computers from residential customers. Tires no larger than 25/16 will be accepted. Sarasota County hazardous waste personnel will be available only at the West Dearborn Street location to accept hazardous materials.
The collection is sponsored by Sarasota County Planning and Development Services/Code Enforcement. For more information, please call 941-861-5000.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call the post at 941-460-8755.
Pioneer Days meetings
The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee meets at 6 p.m. the second and last Mondays of each month. These meetings are open to the public at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. The next meeting is July 8. Dates, events and volunteer opportunities for the Pioneer Days celebration will be discussed. Anyone interested in volunteering for any event is encouraged to attend or send an email with contact information to info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Please visit, www.englewoodpioneerdays.com for more information about volunteer opportunities, vendor applications and updated information.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering is held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. The next session is July 16. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
